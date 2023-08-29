Cosanzeana is the name of a Melusine NPC in Genshin Impact. You can find her near the entrance of the Merusea Village in the Beryl Region and trigger a hidden World Quest called "Were It So Easy," which is a concise two-part series. Unfortunately, the game does not mark Cosanzeana's location on the map, so it is easy to miss this quest, and the only way to start it is by talking to the NPC.

You can obtain 40 Primogems, 20 Fontaine Reputation EXP, and a Strange Part by completing Were It So Easy in Genshin Impact. This article will provide a comprehensive guide to completing this hidden World Quest in Fontaine.

Genshin Impact: Cosanzeana's location and Were It So Easy quest guide

Were It So Easy Part I

Cosanzeana's location (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find Cosanzeana near the Merusea Village entrance. To get there, use the teleport waypoint in the village, then turn around and keep moving ahead. As previously mentioned, you won't find a quest icon on the in-game map, so it is easy to miss it. The only way to trigger this World Quest in Genshin Impact is to find Cosanzeana outside the Merusea Village and talk to her.

Upon interacting with the NPC Melusine, a brief cutscene will trigger in which she will tell you that she has been trying to grow flowers in her garden but keeps failing. After a few dialogues, you will get four flower options to choose from. You can pick any one of them since it won't affect the quest ending and give it to Cosanzeana. Once that is done, water the flowers using Hydro.

This will conclude the first part of Were It So Easy World Quest in Genshin Impact, and you will get 20 Primogems and a Strange Part as a reward.

Were It So Easy Part II

You can find Cosanzeana inside the village for part two (Image via HoYoverse)

To start the second part of Were It So Easy, teleport to any location outside Merusea Village and then back to the village. This time, you will find Cosanzeana in front of her house, and there will be a quest marker over her head, as shown in the image above. Talk to her and then go to the location where you met her for the first time.

You will encounter a Breacher Primus on the way who seems to be destroying Cosanzeana's flower garden. Defeat it and talk to the Melusine. After another short cutscene, you will be tasked to find some clues around the flower garden to find out why the Breacher Primus was there.

Investigate the location (Image via HoYoverse)

The quest will mark several spots around the flower garden with bright shining lights, but you only need to investigate the one shown in the image above. This will spawn a Gardemek. Defeat it and talk to Cosanzeana. This will conclude the second part of Were It So Easy World Quest in Genshin Impact and reward you with another 20 Primogems.