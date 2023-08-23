Were It So Easy is a new two-part World Quest in Genshin Impact. It takes place in Elynas' Merusea Village, which is in the Beryl Region, Fontaine. The quest is very short and simple. Unfortunately, it is a hidden mission, so this game does not mark it on the map. The only way to start this quest is to go to Merusea Village and talk to the Melusine NPC called Cosanzeana.

Completing both parts of Were It So Easy World Quest will reward players with 40 Primogems and several other in-game items. This guide will help Travelers beat this hidden mission in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: Were It So Easy quest location and guide

Part one

Head to Merusea Village and meet Cosanzeana to start the quest (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find Cosanzeana near the teleport waypoint just outside Genshin Impact's Merusea Village in Elynas, Beryl Region. Refer to the above map for her exact location. Interacting with her will start the quest, triggering a cutscene where Cosanzeana tells the Traveler and Paimon that she has been trying to grow a flower garden but keeps failing. Then, the lattermost character tells her that they have seen many flowers. Now, four options will appear:

Windwheel Asters

Silk Flowers

Naku Weed

Sumeru Rose

Select any option and give it to the Melusine. This won't affect the quest ending, but the flowers on display will become permanent and cannot be changed. Next, water the flora using Hydro. After another cutscene, players will get 20 Primogems, along with a Strange Part. This concludes the first part.

Part two

Cosanzeana's location for part two (Image via HoYoverse)

For the second part of Were It So Easy World Quest in Genshin Impact, simply teleport outside of the Merusea Village and return to it. Now, you can find Cosanzeana in front of her house.

This time, there will be a quest mark above her head. Talk to her and then go to the flower garden to investigate. A Breacher Primus will spawn along the way, defeat it, and interact with the Melusine again.

Investigate the marked spot (Image via HoYoverse)

It seems someone or something has ruined Cosanzeana's flower garden, so you have to find clues to catch the culprit. Several shining spots will appear in the location, but gamers only need to investigate the marked spot shown in the image above.

Defeat the enemy that will emrge from that place. This will trigger another cutscene, finally concluding the Were It So Easy World Quest in Genshin Impact.

Completing this second part will reward players with 20 Primogems and 20 Fontaine Reputation EXP.