Genshin Impact Crystalfly Trap guide: Materials, how to get, and requirements

Genshin Impact's new 4.0 update introduced a new gadget in the game called Crystalfly Trap. Travelers can use this gadget to obtain up to 15 Crystal Cores weekly in exchange for 30 ores. Considering these cores are pretty tricky to farm and used for several things in the game, including crafting Condensed Resin, the community greatly appreciates this new gadget.

Players can obtain the Crystalfly Trap gadget from Euphrasie after reaching level 3 of the Fontaine Reputation system. This article will guide you on how to get and use Crystalfly Trap in Genshin Impact.

How to obtain Crystalfly Trap in Genshin Impact

All Fontaine reputation rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

To obtain Crystalfly Trap, you must first unlock the Fontaine Reputation System. You can only do so after you have completed the Archon Quest Chapter IV Act II - As Light Rain Falls Without Reason.

The Steambird location in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Afterward, you must engage in a small dialogue with Euphrasie, beginning the World Quest called Steambird Interview. You can find her at The Steambird HQ, near the Teleport Waypoint near Hotel Debord. The Fontaine Reputation system will unlock at the end of the interaction.

You will then have to earn Fontaine Reputation EXP to level up by completing World Quests, exploration, bounties, and requests. Crystalfly Trap is the reward for reaching level 3 in the Fontaine Reputation system while reaching the final level 10 will reward you with the Fontaine-themed Wind Glider.

Maximum capacity of Crystalfly Trap in Genshin Impact

Crystalfly Trap as seen in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

The Crystalfly Trap gadget can provide a maximum of 15 Crystal Cores per week. You can use the gadget by doing the following:

Select the Crystalfly Trap from your bag.

Set it up and click on the gadget.

You will then be asked to insert 30 ores in it.

After inserting the ore, you must wait for seven days.

Once the timer is completed after a week, set up your gadget again and obtain your 15 Crystal Cores.

Materials required to set Crystalfly Trap in Genshin Impact

Crystalfly Trap requires 30 ores to use (Image via YouTube/neogery)

Like the Parametric Transformer, you must insert materials inside the Crystalfly Trap to operate it. The gadget requires 30 ores to function, and it doesn't influence the outcome no matter which ores you use from these options.

Iron Chunk

White Iron Chunk

Crystal Chunk

Magical Crystal Chunk

Starsilver

Amethyst Lump

Condessence Crystal

Stay tuned for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.