Genshin Impact Dance of Resolute Will (Stage 2) team recommendations

Dance of Resolute Will is an ongoing battle event in Genshin Impact 4.3. The second stage is now unlocked, and Travelers can earn 80 Primogems by completing it. In this stage, they must select two teams and defeat opponents to obtain points. Travelers can also obtain certain buffs by completing a few objectives, such as triggering an Overloaded reaction or any Pyro and Electro-related reactions.

This article will list some of the best teams to use in the Rending of Wall of Fire and Thunder stage. On a related note, Chevreuse is available as a trial character during the second challenge of the Dance of Resolute Will event in Genshin Impact.

5 best teams for Dance of Resolute Will Stage 2 in Genshin Impact

Complete the objectives to trigger the buff (Image via HoYoverse)

Before getting into the team comps, let's discuss the buffs that can be obtained in Stage 2 of Genshin Impact's Dance of Resolute Will. Travelers will get two Blade Dance Objectives, one for each round, and they are:

Round 1: Trigger 15 Overloaded reactions on opponents.

Round 2: Trigger 20 Pyro or Electro-related reactions on opponents.

Completing the objectives will unlock the Heightened Verve Buff, which provides a 50% Pyro and Electro DMG Bonus to the entire party. Furthermore, when a Pyro/Electro reaction is triggered on an enemy, it creates a cyclone that pulls in nearby foes. Activating this buff is ideal since it spawns unique enemies that net more points in the Genshin Impact event.

1) Raiden Shogun + Chevreuse + Xiangling + Bennett

Raiden Shogun, Chevreuse, Xiangling, and Bennett (Image via HoYoverse)

This is an Overloaded team comp with Raiden Shogun as the main on-field damage dealer and Xiangling as the sub-DPS. Chevreuse and Bennett are support units for the team, providing several buffs such as ATK boost and healing. This is also the former's best team in the game, and can be used in both rounds of the second stage of Dance of Resolute Will in Genshin Impact.

2) Yoimiya + Chevreuse + Fischl + Bennett

Yoimiya, Chevreuse, Raiden Shogun, and Bennett (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's another Overloaded team comp supported by Chevreuse and Bennett. Fischl is the only Electro unit in the party, and Yoimiya is the main DPS unit. This team comp excels in dishing out single-target damage, but is still usable in the Dance of Resolute Will event because of high DPS output.

In addition, this party can be used in both rounds of Stage 2 since it is easy to trigger Overloaded and Pyro/Electro reactions with these units.

3) Raiden Shogun + Chevreuse + Kujou Sara + Bennett

Raiden Shogun, Chevreuse, Kujou Sara, and Bennett (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can also use Raiden Shogun's new Hypercarry team comp with Chevreuse. The entire party works together to provide several buffs to the Electro Archon, allowing her to defeat all the enemies that come her way easily. This team is also easy to use, and Travelers can simply spam Raiden Shgoun's Burst to smoothly clear both of Stage 2's rounds.

4) Raiden Shogun + Xingqiu + Xiangling + Bennett

Raiden Shogun, Xingqiu, Xiangling, and Bennett (Image via HoYoverse)

The Raiden National team comp is a nice alternative for Genshin Impact players who wish to try teams without Chevreuse. First, Bennett is the only support character in this party. Xiangling and Xingqiu are sub-DPS units that apply Pyro and Hydro, respectively, while Raiden deals Electro damage to enemies.

Travelers can spam reactions like Overloaded, Vaporize, and Electro-Charged using this party.

5) Hu Tao + Yelan + Fischl + Zhongli

Hu Tao, Yelan, Fischl, and Zhongli (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can also bring a team with Hu Tao and Yelan in the second round of the Dance of Resolute Will event's Stage 2 since Vaporize is a Pyro-related reaction and is enough to complete the Dance Blade Objective. Adding Fischl will also help in triggering Electro-based reactions. Meanwhile, Zhongli provides a shield for protection from enemy attacks.