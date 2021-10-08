Genshin Impact distributes Welkin Moon pass rewards for "A Message in Time" Anniversary event, Twitter reacts

The web event, "A Message in Time", in Genshin Impact has finally come to an end, and 10% of the lucky participants have received a free Blessing of the Welkin Moon subscription for a month. The remaining 90% participants have received 100,000 Mora.
Getting the Welkin Moon pass for free is undoubtedly a great gift for any Genshin Impact player. It grants 300 Genesis Crystals immediately, and then 90 Primogems for the next 30 days.
Here's how the Genshin Impact community reacted to the free Welkin Moon passes distributed by miHoYo.
Players disappointed after not receiving a free Genshin Impact Blessing of a Welkin Moon pass
A free Blessing of the Welkin Moon pass could have undoubtedly motivated many F2P (Free to Play) players in the Genshin Impact community to log in daily and wish for their favorite characters.
A majority of F2P players naturally took part in the event, "A Message in Time", in hopes of getting the free Welkin Moon subscription, but were disappointed by the results.
Genshin Impact players celebrate after winning a free Blessing of the Welkin Moon pass
On the flip side, the 10% of participants that won the free Blessing of a Welkin Moon subscription left no opportunity to flaunt it on social media platforms such as Twitter.
Surprisingly, not many players were aware of the "A Message in Time" event because it didn't arrive as an in-game event.
The winners of the event are obviously satisfied with their luck, but several others are now criticizing miHoYo for launching a luck-based event. These fans believe that the developers should have given a free Blessing of a Welkin Moon to the entire community.
It is worth noting that Genshin Impact had already increased the pre-planned anniversary rewards by releasing a $30 bundle for free, which included 1,600 Primogems and other items. Hence, it is unlikely that the developers will change the plan and increase the anniversary rewards, yet again.
As of now, the Genshin Impact community is divided into two factions. The first faction will receive 2,700 Primogems in the next 30 days, and can pull for Hu Tao, Childe and Thoma with ease. The remaining players will have to remain satisfied with 100,000 Mora.