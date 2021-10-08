×
Genshin Impact distributes Welkin Moon pass rewards for "A Message in Time" Anniversary event, Twitter reacts

Genshin Impact is giving free Welkin Moon to some players (Image via miHoYo)
Aakrit
ANALYST
Modified Oct 08, 2021 05:34 PM IST
Feature

The web event, "A Message in Time", in Genshin Impact has finally come to an end, and 10% of the lucky participants have received a free Blessing of the Welkin Moon subscription for a month. The remaining 90% participants have received 100,000 Mora.

Getting the Welkin Moon pass for free is undoubtedly a great gift for any Genshin Impact player. It grants 300 Genesis Crystals immediately, and then 90 Primogems for the next 30 days.

Here's how the Genshin Impact community reacted to the free Welkin Moon passes distributed by miHoYo.

Players disappointed after not receiving a free Genshin Impact Blessing of a Welkin Moon pass

A free Blessing of the Welkin Moon pass could have undoubtedly motivated many F2P (Free to Play) players in the Genshin Impact community to log in daily and wish for their favorite characters.

A majority of F2P players naturally took part in the event, "A Message in Time", in hopes of getting the free Welkin Moon subscription, but were disappointed by the results.

free welkin moon havers how does it feel like to be the top 10% of mhy's favourites https://t.co/tSe9s6Gw5P
wait why am i seeing people getting welkin moon? waitt FROM WHERE??
Right. Of course I’m not among the 10% to win the welkin moon.
🔴 smh my senior got the welkin moon smh smh smh I WANT THAT WELKIN. :(
Im starting to doubt that there was no welkin moon prize to begin with
ok but don't u guys think the welkin moon event was kinda stupid with it being luck based????

Genshin Impact players celebrate after winning a free Blessing of the Welkin Moon pass

On the flip side, the 10% of participants that won the free Blessing of a Welkin Moon subscription left no opportunity to flaunt it on social media platforms such as Twitter.

Anniversary wasn’t ALLLL bad I guess..
#GenshinImpact #GenshinImpactanniversary #welkinmoon https://t.co/a3UIg84oo7
WYGRAŁAM BLESSING OF THE WELKIN MOON XDDD https://t.co/cmDa6Q4NFk
Did everyone get a welkin moon? https://t.co/gnSehyg7og
@cated71x @WorldOfTeyvat Even I won blessing of the welkin moon... Me being a f2p getting this is too satisfying

Surprisingly, not many players were aware of the "A Message in Time" event because it didn't arrive as an in-game event.

@kukokomi OHHH i didn't know there was a web event like that lol i didn't get to participate..
wdym there was a welkin moon blessing event thing on genshin

The winners of the event are obviously satisfied with their luck, but several others are now criticizing miHoYo for launching a luck-based event. These fans believe that the developers should have given a free Blessing of a Welkin Moon to the entire community.

AHUHUHUHU WHY COULDNT EVERYONE JUST GET A WELKIN MOON

It is worth noting that Genshin Impact had already increased the pre-planned anniversary rewards by releasing a $30 bundle for free, which included 1,600 Primogems and other items. Hence, it is unlikely that the developers will change the plan and increase the anniversary rewards, yet again.

As of now, the Genshin Impact community is divided into two factions. The first faction will receive 2,700 Primogems in the next 30 days, and can pull for Hu Tao, Childe and Thoma with ease. The remaining players will have to remain satisfied with 100,000 Mora.

Edited by Sabine Algur
