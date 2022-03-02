Genshin Impact Divine Ingenuity event guide: Tasks and rewards simplified

A highly anticipated new event has finally arrived in Genshin Impact, especially after half the community has finished the Three Realms Gateway Offering event. The Divine Ingenuity event is a challenge where players need to complete a Preset Domain or create their own Domain using the available resources.

The event starts on March 2 at 10:00 AM (Server Time). Players who complete certain tasks will receive Primogems, Mora, Talent Level-Up Materials, and other rewards by claiming them on the event page Genshin Impact.

Simplified guide to play Divine Ingenuity in Genshin Impact

Talk to Katheryne in Liyue to start the event (Image via HoYoverse)

The first thing Genshin Impact players need to do is talk to Katheryne in Liyue. She will guide you to another NPC called Honglang, located in Liyue's Tianqiu Valley.

Add Thunder Spheres to the Domain (Image via HoYoverse)

You will find yourself inside the Divine Ingenuity Domain by following the quest navigation. The first task is to retrieve one Adventurer Coin on top of the terrain. You can complete this puzzle by adding Thunder Spheres to the Domain using the mechanism in the room.

Complete the first Preset Domain to obtain rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you complete the Divine Ingenuity World Quest, you can directly tap on the 'Start Challenge' option to challenge the first Preset Domain. The goal is to reach the final destination within the time limit, with at least 30 Adventure Coins. By completing the Domain, you will receive the following rewards from the event page:

70 Primogems 60,000 Mora 3 Talent Level-Up Materials 3 Hero's Wit 6 Mystic Enhancement Ores

You can obtain more rewards after completing the next Preset Domains that will be unlocked daily for four consecutive days.

Design a new Domain using the Create Domain function (Image via HoYoverse)

The next thing you can do is design a new Domain from the event page. Design and publish at least one Domain to complete the tasks. In addition, play a Domain that another player published to gain more rewards. The rewards you will obtain for Custom Domain are as follows:

70 Primogems 60,000 Mora 4 Hero's Wit

Divine Ingenuity is a one-of-a-kind event that allows players to unleash their creativity and create a unique Domain. The created Domains can be saved and shared with other Travelers in Genshin Impact.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Saman