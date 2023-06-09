The new event in Genshin Impact called Divine Ingenuity allows players to challenge several preset and customized domains. The first part of this event is Imaginarium Bastion Mechanicus, where players must protect a monolith from several enemies and earn points within a time limit. Travelers can also deploy five different Mechanici with elemental powers to fight off the opponents.

The Divine Ingenuity event also lets players use all the existing playable characters in Genshin Impact as trial units. Travelers can use different teams and strategies to complete the challenge. Here is a simple guide on how to clear Day I of the Divine Ingenuity event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Divine Ingenuity Day I: Imaginarium Bastion Mechanicus guide

As mentioned earlier, players must protect the monolith from multiple waves of monsters in Imaginarium Bastion Mechanicus. Travelers must create a party of characters to challenge this domain. Players can try out different teams since all Genshin Impact characters are available in the Divine Ingenuity event as trial units.

Melt and Freeze would be the best reactions in this domain (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some of the best teams that players can pick in the Day I challenge:

Ayaka + Kazuha + Xiangling + Kokomi

Yanfei + Xingqiu + Nahida + Baizhu

Xiangling + Yelan + Nahida + Zhongli

Ganyu + Ayato + Xiangling + Bennett

Yoimiya + Xiangling + Yelan + Nahida

Using characters like Ayaka and Ganyu with a Hydro unit would be effective since the enemies move fast. These characters can keep the enemies frozen and significantly slow them down while travelers take their time to clear all the mobs. At the same time, having Pyro characters such as Xiangling, Yanfei, and Yoimiya can help break the Cryo shields and defeat Frostarm Lawachurl.

In addition, travelers can obtain 100 Pacifer Coins from a chest at the beginning of the challenge. They can use these coins to set up five Mechanici with different elemental powers and attacks. Once again, placing Cryo and Hydro Mechanicus around the monolith would be preferable as they can also freeze the enemies.

During the battle, travelers can also earn more Artificer Coins by defeating the enemies. This can be used to level up the Mechanici to increase the damage output.

Divine Ingenuity: Collector's Chapter Day I rewards

Rewards for completing Day I challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the rewards that Genshin Impact players can obtain by completing the Imaginarium Bastion Mechanicus challenge in the Divine Ingenuity event:

Primogems x80

Mora x60,000

Guide to Freedom x2

Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator x3

Mystic Enhancement Ore x4

More preset domains will be available at a later date. Meanwhile, travelers can also challenge customized domains created by other players.

