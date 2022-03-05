Genshin Impact Diving Ingenuity community event: Win upto 1500 primogems and more

Genshin Impact has come up with yet another community even for version 2.5, and players cannot stop expressing their excitement towards it. Divine Ingenuity is a community event allowing players to create custom domains for players or challenge custom domains published by other players. It is a great platform for players to showcase their skills to win up to 1500 primogems and more.

Players can use the “Divine Ingenuity Showcase Page” to display their custom domains or to browse through the custom domains of other players. This community event will end on March 21, 2022, and the winners' list will be announced on April 12, 2022.

Here is everything players need to know about the event and how to participate in it.

Genshin Impact 'Diving Ingenuity' community event details

Genshin Impact: Diving Ingenuity community event (Image via Genshin Impact)

The rewards of the vents have been divided into four parts:

Ingenious

Inspiring

Innovative

Participation Prize

5 Ingenious winners will be selected who will receive 1500 primogems, a random themed mouse mat, a Spooky Kooky dress-up themed random character pen holder, and a badge set.

10 Inspiring winners will get 800 primogems and a random themed mouse mat.

20 Innovative winners will be rewarded with random themed mouse mats, and the rest of the people who make video submissions will receive the participation prize. This includes an exclusive avatar frame for 30 days.

To participate in the event, players will have to participate in the “Divine Ingenuity” video submission event on HoYoLAB. Players can record an original video of themselves challenging a custom domain and publish that video on the event page.

Here are a few criteria for submission that all players will have to abide by:

Players must start their title of the post with “Divine Ingenuity,” and the beginning of the text must also contain the server information, where the video was recorded, and domain ID.

The video submission must be related to the “Divine Ingenuity” event, and the user’s UID should be visible in the video.

Players can submit a total of five works per HoYoLAB account.

The submission must not violate HoYoLAB’s community rules, should not be plagiarized, and must be an original work of the individual.

Players cannot submit their videos outside the stipulated time.

Hence, it is a great way for players to earn primogems and other rewards through these community events. Many such events are held in HoYoLAB, so players should always keep an eye on their event page.

