Top 5 custom Genshin Impact domain challenges to check out in Divine Ingenuity event

Genshin Impact players can now play custom domains made by each other, thanks to the Divine Ingenuity event. With the help of Domain ID, they can search a domain from the event menu and complete unique challenges.

It is no surprise that a ton of custom domains have already been published by ingenious Genshin Impact players. Community-driven events like Divine Ingenuity are always a massive hit.

On that note, here are the five best custom domain challenges that are a must-try for everyone.

Best custom domain challenges in Genshin Impact

1) Domain ID- 9396007855 (Asia)

This is a domain created by YouTuber Voltyea, who claims to have made the hardest custom domain in the entirety of Genshin Impact. It is full of traps and tricky routes. Participants not only need to reach the destination but also collect the 10 Adventure Coins.

There are several terrains, and bubble traps are as annoying as they get. Voltyea's friend struggled to clear the challenge after multiple tries, and the YouTuber himself wasn't able to clear it on the first attempt.

The completion rate of this domain is close to 1%, and it really seems to be the toughest challenge available.

2) Domain ID- 9399157079 (Asia)

This is a unique domain that is inspired by Yae Miko. The goal is to collect at least 8 Adventure Coins and reach the destination within the time limit.

There are multiple routes that players can use to complete this challenge. All sorts of skills (speed buff and jump) are banned, and the time limit is 30 seconds.

So far, the completion rate of this domain is less than 10%.

3) Domain ID- 18008859052 (Asia)

This is an obstacle course, and the difficulty level is high. The completion rate has been less than 4% so far. The goal is to reach the destination without any skills and face terrains like Fragile Platforms.

Despite the absence of Adventure Coins, players will most likely fail to complete this time-based custom domain in the first attempt.

4) Domain ID- 9421532163 (Asia)

This domain by Eggegg can help travelers in improving their ability to dodge enemy attacks. With all their skills banned, they'll be required to reach the destination and collect 11 Adventure Coins.

From spikes to Projectile Blasters, players will be surrounded by traps in this domain. They'll have to carefully time every step to complete the challenge.

5) Domain ID- 13685100032

Genshin Impact players who like to explore domains with a ton of Adventure Coins and levels will love this challenge by Nozomu. There are five Life Points, and the aim is to reach the destination within seven minutes and collect 70 Adventure Coins.

Skills have been banned in this challenge, and the primary elements are Fragile Platforms, Disappearing Platforms, and High-Speed Airflow.

The completion rate of this domain is 0.00% at the moment. Considering the difficulty level, it is safe to assume that this number won't increase much in the near future.

Nozomu's custom domain in Genshin Impact version 2.5. (Image via miHoYo)

All in all, the latest Divine Ingenuity event in Genshin Impact version 2.5. is already one of the most popular in history. In the second phase of the update, players can look forward to the Kokomi and Raiden Shogun rerun banners alongside two new events.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu