How to use Domain ID to join custom Genshin Impact domains in Divine Ingenuity event

The Divine Ingenuity event has finally begun in Genshin Impact version 2.5. Players can clear five Preset domains to get Primogems (70 Primogems each), make their own domains (70 Primogems for making the first domain), and even share their creations with other members of the community.

This latest event is also a great way for friends to challenge each other as they can share their domain IDs and see who's better at winning time-based challenges.

Here's a quick guide for players to join custom Genshin Impact domains in the Divine Ingenuity event.

How to access custom domains in Genshin Impact Divine Ingenuity event

The Domain ID allows players to join any domain. However, before that, they must complete certain quests and challenges.

If a traveler has reached Adventure Rank 28 and completed the Archon Quest "Chapter I: Act III - A New Star Approaches," they can take part in the Divine Ingenuity event.

The World Quest for the event will be automatically added to the quest menu. Travelers will have to talk to Katheryne and then visit Honglang to visit the mysterious domain on the outskirts of Liyue.

To complete the quest, travelers have to edit the domain by placing certain Thunder Spheres, with the aim of collecting the Adventure Coin located on top of some terrain.

After completing the first task and the Preset Domain, the Custom Domains option will be available in the event menu.

How to get Domain ID in Genshin Impact Divine Ingenuity event

The Custom Domains option contains three sections:

Challenge - Domains made by other Genshin Impact players are featured in this section.

- Domains made by other Genshin Impact players are featured in this section. Design - Players can make their own custom domains from this section.

- Players can make their own custom domains from this section. Save- Saved custom domains are displayed here.

If players want to play a custom domain made by their friend, they must visit the Challenge section and enter their Domain ID in the search bar.

Whenever players click on a featured custom domain, the Domain ID is displayed on the left side. The same applies to the domains that they've created themselves.

This image shows where players can look for the Domain ID:

Domain ID of a custom domain in Divine Ingenuity event (Image via Sportskeeda)

Hence, to play the challenges made by each other, players first need to share their Domain IDs. Thereafter, they can simply head to the Challenge section and search for it.

All in all, Divine Ingenuity is a delight for anyone who loves community-driven events. A plethora of custom domains have been shared already, and players apparently want developers to retain this as a permanent feature.

