How to design custom domains in Genshin Impact Divine Ingenuity event

A new event called 'Divine Ingenuity' in Genshin Impact version 2.5 allows players to unleash their creativity and create a Custom Domain. Inside the Domain, players can use available resources such as terrains, mechanisms, traps, and blessings to decorate it.

The event is available to all players starting March 2 at 10:00 AM (Server Time). Once Travelers have finished creating their Domains, they can share them by spreading the Domain ID on any social media they prefer.

How to create a Custom Domain in Genshin Impact's Divine Ingenuity

Click on Custom Domains to start creating (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can access the Custom Domain function on the Divine Ingenuity event page. Switch to the Design tab and click on 'Design New Domain' to start creating.

The editing operation is similar to Serenitea Pot (Image via HoYoverse)

Veteran players might be familiar with the editing operation as it is identical to the Serenitea Pot operation method. They can use the given terrain, mechanisms, traps, and blessings to increase the difficulty of the Domain.

All terrains in Divine Ingenuity (Image via Genshin Impact)

There are six different terrains in the Custom Domain. Five of them are climbable, while the 'Wall' is the only terrain that cannot be climbed. Players can use this variety to create a road from the starting point towards the finish destination.

All mechanisms in Divine Ingenuity (Image via Genshin Impact)

Gamers can also add mechanisms to the Custom Domain to give players an opportunity to bypass a trap or obtain Adventure Coins. There are eight different mechanisms, and each of them has different effects. Players can check the function by clicking on each box to read the description.

Some standard mechanisms allow Travelers to traverse between platforms and terrains quickly. Meanwhile, there are also more challenging mechanisms such as the 'Disappearing Platforms' that will appear and disappear periodically and 'Fragile Platforms' that will break after being stepped on for a certain period.

All traps in Divine Ingenuity (Image via Genshin Impact)

In addition, gamers can add a variety of traps to increase the difficulty of their Custom Domain. A total of 15 traps can be seen in the image above. Some of the traps will cause the participants to be affected by certain elements like Pyro and Electro, while others will reduce a certain amount of Life Points.

All Blessings in Divine Ingenuity (Image via Genshin Impact)

The last object players can add to their Domain is Blessings. Travelers who pick up these Blessings in the Domain will receive certain buffs.

Strengthening Boon - Help recover a certain amount of Stamina for the character. Striding Boon - Give a Movement SPD buff for a limited time. Leaping Boon - Give a jump buff to the character for a limited time.

Publish the Custom Domain (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once the Custom Domain design is finalized, players need to complete it first before publishing and sharing it with other Travelers. They can also choose the appropriate tags for the Domain to grab the attention of others.

Travelers can receive 70 Primogems from the event page by playing the Domains created by other players. There are also other methods to obtain the rewards from the Divine Ingenuity event.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Danyal Arabi