How to create and share custom domain challenges in Genshin Impact Divine Ingenuity event

The Divine Ingenuity event is finally here in Genshin Impact version 2.5. Players can now create their own domains and share them with other members of the community.

Apparently, the Adventurer's Guild in Liyue has discovered a strange domain that can change itself. During the prerequisite quest, Honglang informed the traveler that they can edit the domain and get the Adventure Coin.

Here's a quick guide to creating and sharing custom domain challenges in the latest event in Genshin Impact 2.5.

How to unlock Custom Domains feature in Genshin Impact Divine Ingenuity event

First and foremost, players must be Adventure Rank 28 or above to take part in the Divine Ingenuity event. Moreover, they have to complete the Archon Quest - "Chapter I: Act III - A New Star Approaches".

If travelers meet this criteria, a new World Quest will be automatically added to the quest menu. They will have to talk to Katheryne from Liyue and then visit Honglang.

As it turns out, there are five preset domains that will gradually unlock. Before starting the actual challenge, Honglang lets the traveler use his imagination to edit the Preset Domain.

The goal is to collect the Adventure Coin that has been placed across several square platforms. One can place up to four Electrogranum Thunder Spheres to collect the coin.

As soon as players complete the first Preset Domain challenge, a Custom Domains option will be added to their event menu.

How to create and publish custom domains in Genshin Impact

Players can save a maximum of five custom domains at once. Before placing the terrains, mechanisms, traps, and blessings, they have to select the Base Domain.

The Base Domain designs include:

Row House

Long Hallway

Back Alley

Stacked Tower

Square Arena

Destination and Adventure Coins are the two primary elements of any custom domain. Participants must reach their destination within the time limit or collect all the available Adventure Coins.

Traps deal Elemental DMG and mechanisms help travelers in avoiding them. Moreover, blessings can provide movement speed buffs and jump boosts.

Thereafter, players can save their Domain. However, before publishing it, they must complete the challenge themselves.

Publishing their own domain and playing a domain built by other players grants Primogems and other rewards in the Divine Ingenuity event in Genshin Impact. Hence, players must not restrict themselves to the Preset domains that grant 70 Primogems upon completion.

