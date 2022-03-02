5 tips to progress faster in Genshin Impact Three Realms Gateway event

Genshin Impact players have been hard at work trying to complete the Three Realm Gateway event. This is the flagship event of version 2.5 and still has over a month before the event ends. With the same map as Enkanomiya, The Three Realm Gateway Offering map is covered with different intensities of corrosion, making it difficult for players to trek around.

The event map is filled with puzzles and mysteries where players can find several treasure chests, primogems, and many more as rewards. Here are five tips for players to progress faster in the Three Realm Gateway Offering event in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: 5 Tips to progress faster in Three Realms Gateway event

5) Explore regions of the map from low to high corrosion intensity

Corrosion intensity depicted on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

The entire Three Realm Gateway Offering map is filled with different intensities of corrosion. Despite that, players are free to roam around any part of the map. If the corrosion intensity of the area is greater than the corrosion resistance of the Bokuso Box, players will accumulate corrosion. Accumulated corrosion is called corrosion index, and a high corrosion index weakens the characters but also provides the following debuffs:

Decrease damage dealt by 8.8%

Decrease All elemental resistance by 5%

Decrease Physical Resistance by 5%

Hence, players are advised to complete the areas with the lowest corrosion intensity before they step into areas with high corrosion intensity.

4) Increase the level of the Bokuso Box

The Bokuso Box helps players resist corrosion and helps in activating various puzzles and mechanisms found all over the map. Players will have to increase the level of the Bokuso Box if they want to explore the areas with higher corrosion.

Increasing the level of Bokuso Box (Image via Genshin Impact)

Increasing the level of the Bokuso box increases its corrosion resistance and allows players more freedom to access unexplored areas. A higher-level Bokuso Box also highlights nearby resources on the map.

Players will find Light Realm sigils to increase the level of the Bokuso Box. These sigils can be found by opening chests, completing event challenges, and event story quests.

3) Unlock all teleport waypoints

Unlocking all teleport waypoints (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can find corrupted teleport waypoints while exploring the map of Three Realm Gateway Offerings. Unlocking these teleport waypoints will definitely help players progress faster as players can move around the map quickly.

To unlock these corrupted teleport waypoints, players will need 5 Aphotium Ores and 5 Tokoyo Legumes each to unlock them. Aphotium Ores and Tokoyo Legumes can be found all across the map with the help of the Bokuso Box.

2) Suitable team lineup

A good team lineup for the area (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will need to switch between different characters to solve puzzles and activate mechanisms. Switching between members from the party menu takes a lot of time, and some players may find it troublesome.

To progress through the map faster, players are advised to have an electro character (archers are preferred), such as Fischl or Kojou, a pyro character (archers are preferred), and any cryo character.

1) Collect all treasure chests

Players will find several treasure chests all around the Three Realm Gateway Offering. These chests reward players with primogems, mora, Light Realm sigils, and more. Players can then use the sigils to increase the level of the Bokuso Box, which allows players to travel more and collect more primogems, mora, and sigils.

Hence, opening these chests helps players progress faster by unlocking the entire map, completing event challenges, and increasing the level of the gadget.

