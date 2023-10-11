Genshin Impact Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure Day 5 guide

Day 5 of Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure is fairly easy to solve in Genshin Impact. Players use some Jumpy Dumpties to blow up cute little enemies in a line-based grid, and there are multiple ways to solve it. This guide will focus on one solution for Day 5 of this event, which was made available on October 10, 2023. You only need 46 points to get all the rewards.

Completing everything should give Genshin Impact players 70 Primogems and other minor rewards, such as 60,000 Mora, 3x Hero's Wits, 3x Mystic Enhancement Ores, and 3x Boreal Wolf's Cracked Tooth.

Genshin Impact guide: How to beat Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure Day 5 for full rewards

Turn one of this Genshin Impact puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

For clarification, here is what each Jumpy Dumpty is on the right side of the screen for Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure in Genshin Impact Day 5:

Mint Jelly Jumpy Dumpty is the top one.

Caramel Cookie Jumpy Dumpty is the middle one.

Tomato Pepper Jumpy Dumpty is the bottom one.

Step 1: Don't move on your first turn; shoot the Mint Jelly Jumpy Dumpty forward to get rid of the seagrass.

You need to time it so the yellow and pink fish are near this explosion (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 2: The next step is simple, as you don't need to move here either. However, you must wait for the yellow and pink fish to come near Krash-Kaboom Mine. When they're within a grid next to the seaweed, throw another Mint Jelly Jumpy Dumpty.

This is how you time the next attack (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 3: Genshin Impact players must now switch to the left side of the Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure screen. Aim your Mint Jelly Jumpy Dumpty, so it hits the Krash-Kaboom Mine right as the pink Spikey Fish Warrior is on the next tile.

This is like a repeat of the previous step of Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 4: Switch to the right side. Genshin Impact players should shoot a Caramel Cookie Jumpy Dumpty at the Krash-Kaboom Mine when the pink Spikey Fish Warrior is near its explosion radius.

Shoot at this spot (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 5: Now go back to the bottom. The next part of Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure Day 5 involves you lining up your shot so you shoot when the moving yellow Spiky Fish Kings are beneath the stationary yellow ones, as pictured above.

Make sure to blow up the Tomato Pepper Jumpy Dumpty right as you're in between all the stationary yellow Spiky Fish Kings since its blast radius is reasonably big.

This is where you blow it up (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 6: Go to the left side of the screen. Aim the Tomato Pepper Jumpy Dumpty to blow up on the tile in the middle of the two yellow Spiky Fish Kings, as pictured above.

The final step (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 7: This step is the same as the previous one, except you're doing it on the right side. You should get 54 points for your trouble, thus completing Day 5 of Dodoco's Bomb-Tastic Adventure in Genshin Impact.

Also, don't forget to get your free Primogems!

