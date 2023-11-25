Genshin Impact: Efficient Signal Distribution Motherboard Troubleshooting puzzle guide

The fifth level of the Motherboard Troubleshooting puzzle in Genshin Impact's Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures is now available. The latest stage introduces a new component function called Branching Paths. It can be activated by triggering an inductive switch of the corresponding color on the motherboard to control the direction in which the path will connect the circuit and transmit the signal.

This may seem tricky at first glance, but it is pretty simple. This article will guide you on how to solve the Efficient Signal Distribution Motherboard Troubleshooting Puzzle in Genshin Impact. Completing the challenge will reward you with 40 Primogems, four Thelxie's Badges, and more.

Genshin Impact Motherboard Troubleshooting: Efficient Signal Distribution guide

Efficient Signal Distribution (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlike the previous stages in Motherboard Troubleshooting, you will find a few circuits already placed on the motherboard. In addition, there are two Branching Paths of two different colors, which can used to change the direction of the signal by triggering the inductive switch of the corresponding color.

Efficient Signal Distribution puzzle solution(Image via HoYoverse)

You must draw a path to connect the inductive switch with the Branching Path and link the circuit. Follow these directions to complete the fifth stage in the Motherboard Troubleshooting puzzle series:

Draw a path from the pink inductive switch to the left.

Connect the path with the blue Branching Path and link it with the orange signal endpoint.

Finally, draw another path from the blue Branching Path to the right and connect it with the green receiver.

Following these steps will let the signal from the orange source trigger both inductive switches and form a path for the signal from the green source for successful debugging. Refer to the image above to compare the signal paths. This will complete the Efficient Signal Distribution puzzle in Genshin Impact.

Stage V rewards

Motherboard Troubleshooting stage five rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the rewards you can earn by completing the fifth stage in Motherboard Troubleshooting:

Primogems x40

Thelxie's Badge x4

Mora x50,000

Prithiva Topaz Fragment x4

Thelxie's Badge is an event currency that can be obtained by participating in all the mini-games in Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures event. You can get a free copy of Freminet by collecting 80 badges in Genshin Impact.

This concludes the guide to solving the Efficient Signal Distribution puzzle in Motherboard Troubleshooting.

Stage VII and VIII release date

The final stages will be released on November 26 (Image via HoYoverse)

There are three more stages left in the Motherboard Troubleshooting mini-game. The sixth level is already available, but the seventh and eighth stages will only be unlocked on November 26, 2023.