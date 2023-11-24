Genshin Impact: Ingenious Assemblage Ideas Motherboard Troubleshooting Puzzle Guide

Genshin Impact officials have recently dropped the 4.2 flagship event called Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures. It is filled with many new and unique mini-games to participate in and enjoy. Additionally, you can complete the event challenges to win some exciting in-game rewards. This article will focus on the new stages added to Motherboard Troubleshooting, where you will have to solve circuits.

The fourth challenge is especially trickier than previous ones, as you need to complete two circuits. Successfully completing this stage will reward you 40 Primogems and more in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Motherboard Troubleshooting: Ingenious Assemblage Ideas puzzle guide - how to solve and all rewards

Ingenious Assemblage Ideas puzzle (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact has unlocked new stages for Motherboard Troubleshooting in Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures event. We will focus on the fourth challenge, called the Ingenious Assemblage Ideas. In this puzzle, there are two source and endpoints with two inductive switches nearby. The circuit limit for this stage is 15, providing ample room to find the correct circuit path.

Ingenious Assemblage Ideas puzzle solution (Image via HoYoverse)

To solve this, we will connect the circuit in a manner where one penguin does all of our hard work. Meanwhile, the second penguin will have to walk to its endpoint destination.

Note that the source and endpoints are color-coordinated, so you will have to direct which penguin will go where. Follow these steps to complete the fourth puzzle in the Genshin Impact 4.2 flagship event:

Green Signal

Go one block down from the source. Move three blocks to the right to reach the endpoint.

Orange Signal

Move three blocks to the right from the source. Go one block up. Move three blocks to the left. Go three blocks up through the inductive switch. Move two blocks to the right. Go up one block to reach the endpoint.

Click on the Arrows on the bottom right of the event screen or hit "space" to start the debugging process. Successful completion of the puzzle will show a dialog box saying "Debugging Successful." This will complete the fourth challenge of the Motherboard Troubleshooting in Genshin Impact's Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures event.

Motherboard Troubleshooting Stage Four Rewards

Motherboard Troubleshooting stage four rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

After completing the Ingenious Assemblage Ideas stage in the Motherboard Troubleshooting puzzle series, you will be rewarded with the following:

Primogems x 40

Mora x 50,000

Thelxie's Badges x 4

Shivada Jade Fragments x 4

To collect these rewards, visit the flagship event details from the event menu. Keep taking part in these mini-games to collect more Thelxie's Badges.

These are event currencies that can be exchanged in the "Serendipitous Dreams" shop for various resources and a free copy of Freminet. This is a 4-star Cryo Claymore character from Fontaine who excels at dealing Cryo and Physical damage.

Genshin Impact players have until December 11, 2023, to complete every stage and collect all the rewards before the flagship event ends.