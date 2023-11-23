Genshin Impact Motherboard Troubleshooting puzzle: Beginner Open/Closed Principle guide

The flagship event of Genshin Impact version 4.2, called Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures, has finally begun. There are a few exciting mini-games in the event that travelers can participate in to win several in-game rewards. One is a puzzle challenge called Motherboard Troubleshooting, where players must connect the circuit and help the clockwork penguin reach its destination.

There are as many as eight levels in this puzzle. This article will only cover the second level of Motherboard Troubleshooting. Completing the challenge will reward travelers with 40 Primogems. Here's how to solve the Beginner Open/Closed Principle circuit puzzle in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Motherboard Troubleshooting: Beginner Open/Closed Principle puzzle guide

Beginner Open/Closed Principle (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlike the first level of the Motherboard Troubleshooting puzzle, the Beginner Open/Closed Principle board has two signal sources, represented by orange and green colors. In addition, the circuit limit that can be equipped has also increased to 15. That said, solving the second level is quite simple.

Beginner Open/Closed Principle puzzle solution (Image via HoYoverse)

Note that you must connect the green signal to the green receiver and the orange signal to the orange receiver. Follow these steps to solve the puzzle:

Green signal

Go one block down from the source. Move two blocks to the right to go through the inductive switch. Go one block down. One block to the right.

Orange Signal

Move four blocks to the right from the source. Four blocks up. Go one block left.

After completing the steps above, the end result should resemble the motherboard in the image above. This will complete the second stage of the Motherboard Troubleshooting in Genshin Impact's Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures.

Rewards

Motherboard Troubleshooting stage two rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Completing the Beginner Open/Closed Principle stage in Motherboard Troubleshooting puzzle series will give you the following rewards in Genshin Impact:

Primogems x40

Mora x50,000

Thelxie's Badges x4

Varunada Lazurite Fragments x4

You can collect the rewards from the event menu. Participate in all the mini-games in Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures to obtain more of Thelxie's Badges and exchange them for a free copy of Freminet.

This concludes the guide to solving the second stage of Motherboard Troubleshooting.

Complete Motherboard Troubleshooting puzzle schedule

Motherboard Troubleshooting puzzle schedule (Image via HoYoverse)

There are eight stages in the Motherboard Troubleshooting mini-game. The first two are available from day one, but the rest will be released at later dates. Here is a complete schedule for the same:

Stage I: November 23, 2023

Stage II: November 23, 2023

Stage III: November 24, 2023

Stage IV: November 24, 2023

Stage V: November 25, 2023

Stage VI: November 25, 2023

Stage VII: November 26, 2023

Stage VIII: November 26, 2023

The final two stages will be unlocked on November 26, 2023.