On April 30th, Genshin Impact 1.5 finally released its first event, Energy Amplifier. Players face challenges that will reward them with Irminsul Fruit Fragments.

These fragments can later be used in the Energy Amplifier device, an item that enhances players' ability in the Twisted Realm. The realm is similar to the Hypostatic Symphony event in Genshin Impact 1.2. This means that players can adjust the difficulty of the domain based on their abilities.

Genshin Impact Energy Amplifier event shop guide: Most efficient way to get all the time-limited items

Fractured Fruit Data from the Twisted Realm

To clear out the event shop in the Energy Amplifier event, players need 20000 points in the Twisted Realms, meaning they have to finish each stage with 5000 points.

The events are filled with rich rewards. Apart from the abundant amount of Primogems, players can also obtain a free Diona and other items to help them in Teyvat. However, to clear out the Event Shop, it is necessary to grind the event to obtain enough Fractured Fruit Data.

Here is the breakdown of the event's shop and obtainable fragments:

Genshin Impact Energy Amplifier event: Event shop breakdown

Act I - Place I reward in the Energy Amplifier event

To obtain all the items in the shop (including Diona), players have to collect 11490 Fractured Fruit Data. Here are the sources for the required amount:

Act I: 1080 Fractured Fruit Data

Act 2: 1080 Fractured Fruit Data

Act 3: 1080 Fractured Fruit Data

Twisted Realm: 8250 Fractured Fruit Data

Unsurprisingly, finishing all the tasks in the Twisted Realm will yield 8250 fragments. This indicates that players have to accumulate 20000 points in the Twisted Realm. Considering there are four stages in the domain, the most efficient way to gain 20000 points is by finishing each stage with 5000 points.

In short, to obtain all the available rewards in the Energy Amplifier event, players will have to finish all the acts and clear the Twisted Realm stages with at least 5000 points each.

