Genshin Impact Enkanomiya leaks: New map, gameplay, and more

Enkanomiya is an upcoming region in Genshin Impact version 2.4. It was first mentioned in the Moon-Bathed Deep World Quest in Watatsumi island, and players have been looking forward to its arrival ever since.
Amidst the hype for Sumeru and The Chasm, the leaks regarding Enkanomiya naturally took the community by surprise. However, it is safe to assume that the new region will be equally good.
Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact is a separate world map layer
Interestingly, leakers have claimed that Enkanomiya is a separate world map layer, implying that it will have a unique atmosphere. Players who've played the 1.6 patch can compare Enkanomiya and the Archipelago to better understand the working of the new region.
However, unlike the Archipelago, Enkanomiya will be a permanent region. Moreover, with nine sub-areas, it is big enough to contain teleport waypoints.
In the current 2.4 version beta, Genshin Impact has made specific changes to the menu in the top right corner of the screen. At the moment, players can use it to shift between the Serenia Tea Pot and Teyvat.
Following the 2.4 patch, the menu might have five different options:
- Mondstadt
- Liyue
- Inazuma
- Enkanomiya
- Serenia Pot
Players who've been tired of scrolling between the vast maps of Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma have appreciated the move. They expect Genshin Impact to add this as a permanent feature with the next update.
New boss and alternating time cycles in Enkanomiya
Another interesting detail about Enkanomiya is its alternating time cycle. Apparently, gamers will be able to switch between Evernight and Whitenight, and these cycles will impact the surrounding environments and mechanisms.
Data miner UBatcha has claimed on Twitter that switching between the cycles is manual, but there's a possibility that they will change naturally after the actual release.
Lastly, Enkanomiya will have a new World Boss that seems to comprise an Electro and Cryo monster.
As per UBatcha, Shenhe will use the materials dropped by the boss, but Yun Jin won't.
Overall, the 2.4 update for Genshin Impact will introduce a lot of new content, including a region, characters, world bosses, and more. As of now, users can take part in the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event that revolves around Albedo's imposter in Dragonspine.