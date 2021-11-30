Genshin Impact Enkanomiya leaks: New map, gameplay, and more

Enkanomiya is an upcoming region in Genshin Impact version 2.4. It was first mentioned in the Moon-Bathed Deep World Quest in Watatsumi island, and players have been looking forward to its arrival ever since.

Amidst the hype for Sumeru and The Chasm, the leaks regarding Enkanomiya naturally took the community by surprise. However, it is safe to assume that the new region will be equally good.

Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact is a separate world map layer

Interestingly, leakers have claimed that Enkanomiya is a separate world map layer, implying that it will have a unique atmosphere. Players who've played the 1.6 patch can compare Enkanomiya and the Archipelago to better understand the working of the new region.

However, unlike the Archipelago, Enkanomiya will be a permanent region. Moreover, with nine sub-areas, it is big enough to contain teleport waypoints.

abc64ish @abc64fake



abc64ish @abc64fake

I think there is a lot of potential for it to be really good. It's similar to the 1.6 archipelago in the sense that it's a separate world map layer and it has an atmosphere close to that found in domains.

In the current 2.4 version beta, Genshin Impact has made specific changes to the menu in the top right corner of the screen. At the moment, players can use it to shift between the Serenia Tea Pot and Teyvat.

Following the 2.4 patch, the menu might have five different options:

Mondstadt

Liyue

Inazuma

Enkanomiya

Serenia Pot

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



It now shows "Mondstadt / Liyue / Inazuma / Enkanomiya / Serenitea Pot" in that order. This doesn't change how the normal Teyvat map works though.



STC abc64ish @abc64fake



UBatcha @Ubatcha1

Adding to this, in beta currently, they've changed the menu on the right that usually shows "Teyvat / Serenitea pot"

It now shows "Mondstadt / Liyue / Inazuma / Enkanomiya / Serenitea Pot" in that order. This doesn't change how the normal Teyvat map works though.

STC

Players who've been tired of scrolling between the vast maps of Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma have appreciated the move. They expect Genshin Impact to add this as a permanent feature with the next update.

New boss and alternating time cycles in Enkanomiya

Another interesting detail about Enkanomiya is its alternating time cycle. Apparently, gamers will be able to switch between Evernight and Whitenight, and these cycles will impact the surrounding environments and mechanisms.

Data miner UBatcha has claimed on Twitter that switching between the cycles is manual, but there's a possibility that they will change naturally after the actual release.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



I've seen no indication of it naturally switching however it's entirely possible it could be locked behind a quest etc. Project Celestia @projectcelestia



Enkanomiya will feature an alternating time cycle between Evernight and Whitenight that reveals different appearances of environments and mechanisms. There are a total of 9 subareas in Enkanomiya.



※ Subject to change.



Project Celestia @projectcelestia

[2.4 BETA] Enkanomiya

Enkanomiya will feature an alternating time cycle between Evernight and Whitenight that reveals different appearances of environments and mechanisms. There are a total of 9 subareas in Enkanomiya.

※ Subject to change.

#ProjectCelestia

UBatcha @Ubatcha1

Switching between the 2 cycles is Manual and there are multiple places around the map where you can activate the mechanism to freely switch between the 2.

I've seen no indication of it naturally switching however it's entirely possible it could be locked behind a quest etc.

Lastly, Enkanomiya will have a new World Boss that seems to comprise an Electro and Cryo monster.

The new world boss in the Enkanomiya region in Genshin Impact (Image via Discord/Wangsheng Funeral Parlor)

As per UBatcha, Shenhe will use the materials dropped by the boss, but Yun Jin won't.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 UBatcha @Ubatcha1



Enkanomiya in 2.4 will have a new world boss



UBatcha @Ubatcha1

[2.4]

Enkanomiya in 2.4 will have a new world boss

Can't share the image here because otherwise it'll be DMCA'd so go to the Leaks Channel at discord.gg/hutao

Shenhe uses the New World Boss, Yun Jin does not

Overall, the 2.4 update for Genshin Impact will introduce a lot of new content, including a region, characters, world bosses, and more. As of now, users can take part in the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event that revolves around Albedo's imposter in Dragonspine.

