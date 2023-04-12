Genshin Impact Evergloom Ring location: How to locate new Iniquitous Baptists boss for drops

The Iniquitous Baptist, alongside recent locations and resources, is the newest addition to Genshin Impact 3.6. Players can farm this boss using their resins, as the upcoming character Baizhu requires exclusive material for ascension. The boss' site typically lies deep within Sumeru's newly released desert area.

Players can look at the northern part of the new map to find the Iniquitous Baptist. However, everyone is recommended to unlock the entire region by heading to the two new Statues of the Seven. The boss' location will then be available to track near the 'Gate of Zulqarnin.'

The following article will guide you through everything related to the new field boss and how to defeat them in Genshin Impact 3.6.

Iniquitous Baptist boss location and guide for Genshin Impact 3.6

1) Location

As mentioned earlier, the Iniquitous Baptist is near the 'Gate of Zulqarin' waypoints in the newly released desert region. One of the best ways to locate the area is by tracking a road leading to a cave. Once you unlock the two Statues of the Seven and reveal the entirety of the map, head towards the extreme left and open the two waypoints.

Iniquitous Baptist location on the new desert location (Image via Genshin Impact)

One waypoint is atop a hill, while the other is on the road. Teleporting to either of them works, as your next step is entering the cave. Keep going until you see a large arena with three elemental particles rotating against each other. The boss will spawn once you get closer to them.

Genshin Impact's new boss arena (Image via WoW Quests)

Similar to any field boss in the game, you can track the respawn timer of Iniquitous Baptist via the adventurer handbook. You can also wait on a waypoint further away from the boss' location and teleport back in when they respawn. Placing a custom waypoint just outside the main boss arena also works.

2) How to defeat Iniquitous Baptist

Iniquitous Baptist has two primary mechanics that can be cracked using elemental reactions. One of their phases involves spawning basic rings all over the arena, which can be destroyed using elemental reactions. Doing this will also make the boss temporarily vulnerable, paralyzing them for the DPS phase.

Elemental rings spawning amidst the boss fight (Image via Genshin Impact)

The boss' other mechanic is a permanent shield beneath the health bar, consisting of different elements at random. Your job here is to form elemental reactions again and drain the shield to damage the boss. For example, if the shield is of a Cryo element, you can drain it quickly using Pyro.

Boss' Hydro shield and one of their attack pattern with Hydro balls (Image via Genshin Impact)

The elements you will encounter mainly during the fight include Hydro, Cryo, Pyro, and Electro.

3) Available drops in the pool

One of the primary reasons to farm the Iniquitous Baptist is for the upcoming Dendro character in the next phase, Baizhu. By pre-farming enough Evergloom Rings, you can ascend the character quicker. The available drops in the loot pool are as follows:

Agnidus crystals.

Varunada crystals.

Vajrada crystals.

Shivada crystals.

Evergloom Ring (level 30+).

Players typically require 40 resins to loot the leyline that spawns upon the boss' death.

