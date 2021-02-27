Genshin Impact has packed a lot of mysterious and overpowered antagonists for the upcoming storylines. The chain of events that started with a mission to find the traveller's kidnapped sibling has now taken a new turn, as the sibling turns out to be the Abyss Order leader, the antagonist force as shown in the trailer. Many players who have not read the lore carefully or skipped the cutscenes must be wondering about the Abyss Order's motive and existence. Let us take a look at every piece of information the game offers about Abyss Order to unfold the mysteries.

Genshin Impact: Everything known about Abyss Order so far

The Abyss Order is one of the two known antagonist forces in the Genshin Impact storyline alongside The Fatui. Abyss Order can be described as an empire of monsters and Inhumans who seek the destruction of Teyvat at any cost. The lower grade monsters usually possess the Abyssal Energy, whereas some higher grade monsters inherit the ability to manipulate intense Abyssal Energy. The only introduced creatures with such power are known as Abyss Heralds. Abyss Heralds are known as the commanders or Abyss Mages and the right hand of Abyss leader. The Abyss heralds are rumored to be the second most powerful creatures in the Abyss hierarchy. The leaked render of the Abyss Heralds is attached below.

As of now, the main story and trailers have shown glimpses of the Abyss Order's leader, who turns out to be the missing sibling of the protagonist. Nobody knows why, but the sibling seems to have taken over command of the Abyss Order and wants to destroy the human civilization in Genshin Impact.

Also, Mondstadt's dark-knight Diluc seems to have an idea about Abyss Order's hierarchy and what lies above the weakling mages. In the early game, Diluc can be seen warning the traveler about the immense power the higher grade Abyss creatures possess.

Diluc mentioning the mysterious Abyss Order during a conversation with the traveler

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact announces results of "Wish Upon a Lantern" event: Here is how to claim your rewards

The hierarchy of the Abyss Order in Genshin Impact can be grouped as the following:

Leader: Traveler's sibling

Advertisement

Commander: Abyss Heralds

Lower-grade monsters: Abyss Mages, Ruin guards, Ruin hunters, Hilichurls, Ruin graders

Despite how weak the Abyss Mages may seem during combat, it shouldn't be forgotten that they got their control over Dvalin, AKA Stormterror, one of the four winds to use him as a mere war weapon. As of now, the traveler, all of Teyvat and Dainsleif, share the same goal of stopping the Abyss Order from causing any harm to the human civilization.

ALSO READ: Genshin Impact fans are unhappy with the uneven distribution of 1 billion Primogems from the "Wish Upon a Lantern" event