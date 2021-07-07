Genshin Impact fans await Ayaka and Yoimiya banner release dates as version 2.0 livestream draws closer

Version 2.0 of Genshin Impact is just a few weeks away, and players are immensely excited about the arrival of new characters.
Though not yet confirmed, players believe version 2.0 will feature character banners for Ayaka and Yoimiya. Another new character, Sayu, is also expected to appear on Yoimiya’s banner.
New characters, regions, and events are expected to arrive in Genshin Impact's next update. To learn more, players should tune in to the 2.0 livestream, which will offer glimpses into a lot of upcoming content.
The 2.0 livestream is just days away, and the upcoming character banners will likely be confirmed in this program.
Also read: Genshin Impact anniversary update may bring more than just banners and free wishes, suggests new leak
When is the Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream?
Genshin Impact has planned a special livestream to showcase the upcoming version update.
The Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream will air on July 9th at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on Twitch. The full livestream will be available on YouTube four hours later at 12:00 PM (UTC-4).
The livestream announcement on Twitter appears to highlight Inazuma. If it wasn't clear enough from the recent story quest, "Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves," the Traveler will soon approach the Electro Archon's region.
With the announcement's image seemingly showing a statue of the Archon, Baal, Inazuma is almost confirmed for the upcoming patch.
Of course, it's possible that Genshin Impact will only release parts of the Inazuma nation at first. Several Inazuma islands could be saved for a future update.
Either way, players should be ready to explore a whole new region in Teyvat.
Also read: Genshin Impact 2.0 update to bring Cross-saving between PlayStation, PC and Mobile, according to leaks
Genshin Impact community anticipates release dates for Ayaka and Yoimiya
Based on leaks, Ayaka's banner will likely begin once Genshin Impact 2.0 starts, while Yoimiya's banner, featuring Sayu, will come shortly after.
With Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Sayu all likely to make their debuts in version 2.0, every Genshin Impact player has a character to be excited for.
Here are a few Twitter reactions to the potential character banners in version 2.0:
Players will surely give their honest feedback on Sayu, Yoimiya, and Ayaka as soon as they are released in Genshin Impact.
Also read: Alleged Genshin Impact leak reveals release roadmap for Raiden Shogun, Electro MC, and Gorou banners