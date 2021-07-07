Genshin Impact fans await Ayaka and Yoimiya banner release dates as version 2.0 livestream draws closer

Version 2.0 of Genshin Impact is just a few weeks away, and players are immensely excited about the arrival of new characters.

Though not yet confirmed, players believe version 2.0 will feature character banners for Ayaka and Yoimiya. Another new character, Sayu, is also expected to appear on Yoimiya’s banner.

New characters, regions, and events are expected to arrive in Genshin Impact's next update. To learn more, players should tune in to the 2.0 livestream, which will offer glimpses into a lot of upcoming content.

Ayaka from the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview (image via Genshin Impact YouTube)

The 2.0 livestream is just days away, and the upcoming character banners will likely be confirmed in this program.

When is the Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream?

Genshin Impact has planned a special livestream to showcase the upcoming version update.

The Genshin Impact 2.0 livestream will air on July 9th at 8:00 AM (UTC-4) on Twitch. The full livestream will be available on YouTube four hours later at 12:00 PM (UTC-4).

The livestream announcement on Twitter appears to highlight Inazuma. If it wasn't clear enough from the recent story quest, "Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves," the Traveler will soon approach the Electro Archon's region.

With the announcement's image seemingly showing a statue of the Archon, Baal, Inazuma is almost confirmed for the upcoming patch.

the statue speaks for itself Inazuma pic.twitter.com/jnfOct3s6n — Melg Stone (@Melg_Stone) July 6, 2021

Of course, it's possible that Genshin Impact will only release parts of the Inazuma nation at first. Several Inazuma islands could be saved for a future update.

Either way, players should be ready to explore a whole new region in Teyvat.

Genshin Impact community anticipates release dates for Ayaka and Yoimiya

Based on leaks, Ayaka's banner will likely begin once Genshin Impact 2.0 starts, while Yoimiya's banner, featuring Sayu, will come shortly after.

(1/2) According to current information, Ayaka's banner will come first in 1.7/2.0, followed by Yoimiya and Sayu coming out at the same time.



This information is gathered from 1.7/2.0 Beta Data, and subject to change upon release.#GenshinImpact #原神 #Ayaka #Yoimiya #Sayu pic.twitter.com/NUyrqJ4PyU — Lumie (@lumie_lumie) June 20, 2021

With Ayaka, Yoimiya, and Sayu all likely to make their debuts in version 2.0, every Genshin Impact player has a character to be excited for.

Here are a few Twitter reactions to the potential character banners in version 2.0:

Players will surely give their honest feedback on Sayu, Yoimiya, and Ayaka as soon as they are released in Genshin Impact.

