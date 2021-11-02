Genshin Impact fans pour birthday wishes for Xiangling with fanart, cosplays, and more

The Genshin Impact community is still getting over the Halloween celebrations, and another heartwarming occasion has arrived in the form of Xiangling's birthday.

The playable Pyro polearm character is the head chef at the Wanmin Restaurant and is popular for trying out new recipes.

Xiangling is celebrating her birthday today, and here's how players around the world contributed with fanart, cosplays, and more.

Genshin Impact twitter flooded with posters, cosplays, and birthday messages for Xiangling

Xiangling is easily one of the most loved Genshin Impact characters. Not only does she have a beautiful background story, but she is most likely every player's first Pyro DPS character.

Most recently, Xiangling was the highlight of the Moonlight Merriment festival. The truth behind her secret assistant, Guoba, was revealed in the event, and it further added to the chef's popularity.

Here are some of the best 'Happy Birthday, Xiangling' art submissions by fans on Twitter:

Some fans even dressed as Xiangling on her birthday, and shared their cosplays on Twitter:

All in all, the overwhelming support for Xiangling by the Genshin Impact community was a delight to watch. It is self-evident that the game's lore and characters create a long-lasting impression on players.

As usual, Genshin Impact also sent a mail to the players from Guoba and Xiangling which contained pufferfish and two recipes:

How good is Xiangling in Genshin Impact?

It is worth noting that Xiangling is a free Genshin Impact character that can be obtained by clearing Floor 3, Chamber 3 of the Spiral Abyss. She belongs to Pyro, the strongest element in the game.

Players heavily use Xiangling as the main DPS in their initial days. However, the character is surprisingly good even at the end-game, as her Elemental Burst can deal massive amounts of Pyro DMG.

Xiangling is a four-star character, owing to which her constellations are easy to unlock. Moreover, she can work brilliantly in several Vaporize/Melt team compositions.

Hence, it won't be an overstatement to say that Xiangling is the most adorable and affordable Genshin Impact character who certainly deserves all the love and appreciation.

On the flip side, Genshin Impact players are eagerly waiting for the arrival of Hu Tao, Thoma, Sayu, and Diona in the second phase of the 2.2 update.

