Genshin Impact farming route and all locations for Rukkhashava Mushrooms

Rukkhashava Mushroom is an Ascension Material used by several Genshin Impact characters. Currently, only Wanderer and Collei need them. The former is one of the most popular entities in the game, whereas the latter can be obtained for free. This is why knowing where to find this item is incredibly important.

Rukkhashava Mushroom counts as a Local Specialty in Sumeru, meaning that you will only find it within the Sumeru region. More specifically, it's only scattered around the Ashavan Realm and Lokapala Jungle.

Note: You cannot get this item via gardening in the Serenitea Pot.

Where to farm Rukkhashava Mushrooms in Genshin Impact

Since you are required to get 168 Rukkhashava Mushrooms to fully ascend either Wanderer or Collei, you might want to use this interactive map to have an easier time finding them. You can opt to zoom in, zoom out, or pan the map however you'd like.

There are currently 76 spawns for this item out in the wild. That means that you will have to collect all of them, wait for the Mushrooms to reset 48 hours later, and obtain them again to get close to the aforementioned requirement.

Mawtiyima Forest has plenty of them (Image via HoYoverse)

You can start at Mawtiyima Forest's northwestern Teleport Waypoint. Collect all of the items located east of there. You can then head south to get the ones at the end. If you haven't gotten the westernmost Mushrooms yet, you can use the Teleport Waypoint south of the previous one to get there.

Generally speaking, the rest of the routes follow a similar format. Find a cluster of this Ascension Material on the previous interactive map and utilize the nearby Teleport Waypoints, Domains, or Statues of the Seven to get to it.

Mawtiyima Forest has the most, which is why some Genshin Impact players might want to prioritize it first.

Most Travelers will be searching for this item's locations due to Wanderer's debut in Genshin Impact 3.3, but the general farming routes shown above should be relevant in future updates too.

There aren't any gimmicks to obtaining the Rukkhashava Mushrooms in Genshin Impact. Simply approach them in the wild and interact with them to obtain them. Just note that some of their locations on the interactive map are underground, most notably in the southeastern corner of Sumeru. Another way to get the item involves vendors.

Vendors

This is where you can find two vendors that sell this item (Image via HoYoverse)

There are currently two vendors that sell this Ascension Material in Genshin Impact:

Aramani

Ashpazi

Aramani is an NPC in Vanarana (the top-left part of the above image), whereas Ashpazi is an entity in Gandharva Ville and can be found in the bottom-right part of the above image. Both vendors sell five Rukkhashava Mushrooms for 1,000 Mora each. Likewise, both of them restock their items every three days.

On a related note, you can talk to an NPC named Farbod in Gandharva Ville to obtain four Rukkhashava Mushrooms for free as a one-time offer. Combining the vendors with the interactive map should easily get you plenty of these items to ascend Wanderer or Collei.

That's the end of this Genshin Impact guide. Best of luck on farming this somewhat elusive Ascension Material.

