Genshin Impact Faruzan build for C0-C6

Genshin Impact's Faruzan is an Anemo character with a great support build to enhance characters like Wanderer and Kazuha. Her Elemental Burst decreases the Anemo RES of any enemy hit by it while also buffing her allies' Anemo DMG.

Her passive is also tied to buff Anemo characters, making it pretty clear that her best build ties into her supportive nature. As far as Constellations go, her builds shouldn't change at all, but a C6 Faruzan does buff her allies' CRIT DMG when they deal Anemo DMG.

Some characters in the game don't need their C6 to shine, but Faruzan is significantly better with hers.

Best Faruzan support build in Genshin Impact

Faruzan is a 4-star character, meaning that it's easier to get her Constellations compared to most 5-star characters. Even if you fail to get her to C6, you can still build her to be an effective support for Anemo DPS characters.

Here is her ideal Talent Priority:

Elemental Burst > Elemental Skill > Normal Attacks

Her best supportive capabilities (reducing foes' Anemo RES and buffing allies' Anemo DMG) come from her Elemental Burst, so it's the most crucial Talent to raise.

Faruzan's Elemental Skill deals decent damage and has some CC, making it more valuable than her regular Normal Attacks. Thus, it's self-evident why this Talent Priority is ranked the way it is.

Weapons

Here are some of Faruzan's best bows:

Favonius Warbow

Elegy for the End

End of the Line

Fading Twilight

Favonius Warbow is her best option, especially if she's a C6. The hefty Energy Recharge stat is excellent for spamming Elemental Bursts. At the same time, the weapon's effect of generating particles is easy to pull off if players dedicate some of her artifacts to CRIT Rate.

Elegy for the End is the only notable 5-star weapon for her in Genshin Impact 3.3. It boosts her Energy Recharge while giving her the option to buff her entire team with extra Elemental Mastery and ATK.

End of the Line is an easy 4-star bow to get from Sumeru's Fishing Association. It also buffs Faruzan's Energy Recharge, although its effect isn't nearly as useful as the previous two options.

Fading Twilight was only available during the Perilous Trail event, meaning that it's no longer obtainable in Genshin Impact. However, players who completed the event will have a free R5 weapon that also buffs Energy Recharge with a situational damage buff.

Artifacts

The best artifacts that synergize with Faruzan in Genshin Impact include:

4-piece Viridescent Venerer

4-piece Noblesse Oblige

A 4-piece Viridescent Venerer buffs the user's Anemo DMG by 15% and increases their Swirl DMG by 60%. It also decreases an enemy's Elemental RES to the swirled element by 40% for ten seconds.

By comparison, a 4-piece Noblesse Oblige buffs the user's Elemental Burst DMG by 20%. Whenever they use that Elemental Burst, the whole party also gets +20% ATK.

Here are the best main stats for Faruzan's artifacts in Genshin Impact:

Sands of Eon: Energy Recharge%

Energy Recharge% Goblet of Eonothem: Anemo DMG%

Anemo DMG% Circlet of Logos: CRIT Rate% or CRIT DMG%

It's not particularly hard to build this character, and since Faruzan is mostly F2P-friendly, players who put in the time and effort to build her will have a solid support for their Anemo DPS characters.

