Genshin Impact Fireworks smelting guide for beginners

The Fleeting Colors in Flight event in Genshin Impact version 2.4 allowed players to create their own fireworks. As the event progressed, the challenges naturally started becoming more difficult.

Hence, a basic understanding of smelting techniques in Genshin Impact is necessary to smelt fireworks. Certain techniques have random effects, which is why what works for one player might not work for others.

Here's a beginner's guide to making Fireworks in Genshin Impact.

How to smelt Fireworks in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



One remembers when you were little—



Hmmm? There's no one here, let one finish.



#GenshinImpact One's second favorite scenery is the fireworks of Liyue Harbor.One remembers when you were little—Hmmm? There's no one here, let one finish. One's second favorite scenery is the fireworks of Liyue Harbor.One remembers when you were little—Hmmm? There's no one here, let one finish.#GenshinImpact https://t.co/FB4UoxSZRU

Items needed

First and foremost, players must acquire the Launch Tube item from the prerequisite quest called Blazing Stars Ring in Fortune. The item can then be used from the inventory.

After summoning the Launch Tube, players just need to select the Smelt Fireworks option and they're good to go.

Smelting Techniques

Smelting Techniques are the most important part of the process. When players select a desired firework from the Launch Tube, they will see certain parameters mentioned towards the left.

The ideal zone for each parameter is marked in orange. The goal is to select the parameters from the wheel shaped menu and increase their quality to smelt the 'perfect quality' firework.

Several Fireworks paramters and their ideal zones (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players will notice that every smelting technique (selected from the icon on right) is unique. Some increase the quality of a parameter moderately, while others increase the quality greatly.

It is acceptable if players trigger a smelting technique multiple times to reach the ideal zone. Doing so is still better than risking it all with a move like 'Decisive Boldness' or 'Flexible Response'.

Various smelting techniques with unique effects (Image via Genshin Impact)

Flame

Flame is another factor that must not be ignored while smelting fireworks. A Strong or Medium Flame Bonus (that is located in the top right corner of the screen) adds additional power to the technique.

Unless the ideal zone is too far away, players should avoid using techniques like Decisive Boldness with High Flame Power. In the later fireworks challenges, however, players will unlock techniques that reduce the flame power.

Endurance

Endurance is the final factor that is important while smelting fireworks. Every smelting technique consumes endurance, and for each challenge, players will have to work with a fixed amount of endurance.

Hence, players should try to find a combination of techniques that not only increase the quality of a parameter, but also does not exceed the Endurance limit.

Each single smelt has a chance to trigger a Curious Efficacy effect that immediately increases the quality of a parameter to the ideal zone.

Also Read Article Continues below

All in all, the ongoing fireworks event in Genshin is largely based on hit and trial. There's a high possibility that players won't be able to make the perfect quality firework in the first try, but with a few attempts, they'll certainly get the hang of it.

Edited by Danyal Arabi