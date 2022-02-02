Genshin Impact Fireworks guide: How to smelt maximum quality fireworks

Genshin Impact players can easily smelt fireworks for rewards in this event; they just need to pay attention.

These are the maximum scores that players need to aim for to get every reward in Fleeting Colors in Flight's Flameplume Starflower event:

Part I: 2700

2700 Part II: 3600

3600 Part III: 4500

Every part has two sessions where the player has to smelt fireworks. Getting a perfect score isn't necessary to unlock everything, and there is some leeway for Travelers to make a small mistake.

There is also some minor RNG involved, although one can still easily hit the necessary Quality Rating to unlock everything.

Note: There are several ways to pass these challenges. This Genshin Impact guide will simply focus on one easy way to do it for all of them.

Here is how to get the maximum scores for smelting all Fireworks in Genshin Impact's latest event

Perfect scores are possible on all of these challenges (Image via Genshin Impact)

Travelers can access all of the challenges related to smelting fireworks by interacting with the Launch Tube gadget. Simply find it in one's inventory, select "Place," and then select the "Smelt Firework" option.

Genshin Impact players have until February 12, 2022, at 3:59 AM to do all of these challenges.

1) The Mountain Clouds Let Down Golden Rain

The first challenge for smelting fireworks (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here is how Travelers can easily score above 2700 points:

Start with Color. Change the "Smelting Techniques" to Nitpicker. Click on "Single Smelt" twice. Move on to Size. Click on "Single Smelt" twice. Move on to Height. Click on "Single Smelt" once. Change the "Smelting Techniques" to Tactile Sensitivity. Click on "Single Smelt" once. Click on "Complete Smelting."

2) The Silver Night is Full of Stars

The second challenge for smelting fireworks (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here is how Travelers can easily score above 2700 points:

Start with Color. Change the "Smelting Techniques" to Nitpicker. Click on "Single Smelt" once. Change the "Smelting Techniques" to Tactile Sensitivity. Click on "Single Smelt" once. Move on to Size. Change the "Smelting Techniques" to Decisive Boldness. Click on "Single Smelt" twice. Change the "Smelting Techniques" to Tactile Sensitivity. Click on "Single Smelt" once. Move on to Height. Change the "Smelting Techniques" to Nitpicker. Click on "Single Smelt" twice. Change the "Smelting Techniques" to Tactile Sensitivity. Click on "Single Smelt" once. Click on "Complete Smelting."

3) The Gloom Paints the Cold Blooms

The third challenge for smelting fireworks (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here is how Travelers can easily score above 3600 points:

Start with Height. Change the "Smelting Techniques" to Meticulousness. Click on "Single Smelt" twice. Move on to Spread. Change the "Smelting Techniques" to Nitpicker. Click on "Single Smelt" once. Move on to Size. Change the "Smelting Techniques" to Tactile Sensitivity. Move on to Color. Click on "Single Smelt" once. Change the "Smelting Techniques" to Nitpicker. Click on "Single Smelt" twice. Click on "Complete Smelting."

4) Fireworks Dance Amidst a Snowy Sky

The fourth challenge for smelting fireworks (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here is how Travelers can easily score above 3600 points:

Start with Spread. Change the "Smelting Techniques" to Decisive Boldness. Click on "Single Smelt" once. Change the "Smelting Techniques" to Tactile Sensitivity. Click on "Single Smelt" once. Move on to Size. Click on "Single Smelt" once. Move on to Color. Click on "Single Smelt once." Change the "Smelting Techniques" to Decisive Boldness. Click on "Single Smelt" twice. Move on to Height. Click on "Single Smelt" four times. Click on "Complete Smelting."

5) Golden Calendula Swirl

The fifth challenge for smelting fireworks (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here is how Travelers can easily score above 4500 points:

Start with Rotation. Change the "Smelting Techniques" to Meticulousness. Click on "Single Smelt" twice. Both Spread and Rotation should be finished or close to it by now. Move on to Color. Change the "Smelting Techniques" to Tactile Sensitivity. Click on "Single Smelt" once. Move on to Height. Change the "Smelting Techniques" to Nitpicker. Click on "Single Smelt" once. Change the "Smelting Techniques" to Tactile Sensitivity. Click on "Single Smelt" twice. Move on to Size. Change the "Smelting Techniques" to Decisive Boldness. Click on "Single Smelt" twice. Change the "Smelting Techniques" to Nitpicker. Click on "Single Smelt" once. Click on "Complete Smelting."

6) Kindled Trees by the Moonlit Window

The sixth challenge for smelting fireworks (Image via Genshin Impact)

Here is how Travelers can easily score above 4500 points:

Start with Spread. Change the "Smelting Techniques" to Meticulousness. Click on "Single Smelt" twice. Move on to Height. Change the "Smelting Techniques" to Tactile Sensitivity. Click on "Single Smelt" once. Move on to Rotation. Change the "Smelting Techniques" to Decisive Boldness. Click on "Single Smelt" once. Move on to Size. Click on "Single Smelt" twice. Move on to Color. Click on "Single Smelt" twice. Change the "Smelting Techniques" to Nitpicker. Click on "Single Smelt" once. Click on "Complete Smelting."

Genshin Impact players should now be done with smelting every firework in this event. Don't forget to claim the rewards under "Event Details" and then under "Flameplume Starflowers."

