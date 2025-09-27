Genshin Impact Flins release date

Genshin Impact has officially revealed new information about Flins, an upcoming 5-star character. Flins will have his first character banner during the second half update of the Luna I version. The developers have also shared details regarding his signature 5-star weapon, Bloodsoaked Ruins.Flins will be released in the game on September 30, 2025. However, the exact release timings for his character and weapon banners will be different for each server.On that note, this article lists the time left for the release of the new 5-star character, Flins, in the Genshin Impact Luna I update.Genshin Impact Luna I Flins banner release date and countdownAs mentioned, HoYoverse has officially revealed new information regarding an upcoming 5-star character, Flins. He will be released during the second half update of the Luna I version, on September 30, 2025, and his banner will remain in the game until October 21, 2025. Also read: Genshin Impact Luna I second half characters and eventsHowever, since Flins is released during the second half of the Luna I version, the release timings for his banner may vary for the three servers. Here's a countdown to keep track of the time left until the release of Flins' banner in the game:Asia serverFlins' character banner will be released first on the Asia server, followed by the Europe and America servers. His banner will be released for all players on the Asia server on September 30, 2025, at 6:00 PM (UTC+8). Here's how much time is left for the release of his banner for the Asia server:Europe serverThe second half banners for the Europe servers will go live on September 30, 2025, at 6:00 PM (UTC+1). Below is a countdown to keep track of the time left until the release of Flins in the Luna I version:America serverFlins will be released on the America server on September 30, 2025, at 6:00 PM (UTC -5). Here's how much time is left for the release of his banner in the Luna I version:Also read: Genshin Impact Luna I second half banners: Characters and weapons revealedFlins signature weaponBloodsoaked Ruins (Image via HoYoverse)A new 5-star weapon will also be released during the second half update of the Luna I version. The signature weapon for Flins, Bloodsoaked Ruins, will be featured on the Epitome Invocation banner from September 30, 2025, to October 21, 2025.Also read: Flins VA in Genshin Impact: Official voice actors and notable works