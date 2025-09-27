Genshin Impact Luna I second half characters and events

The second half banners and events for the Genshin Impact Luna I update will be released on September 30, 2025. A brand new 5-star character, Flins, will be released alongside his signature 5-star weapon, Bloodsoaked Ruins, during the second half. Yelan and her signature weapon will also have a rerun during the Phase 2 banners of the Luna I update.This article provides the release date, time, and countdown for the second half banners and events in the Genshin Impact Luna I update.Genshin Impact Luna I second half: Release schedule for all serversA brand-new 5-star character, Flins, will be released during the second half of the Luna I update (Image via HoYoverse)As mentioned, the second half update for the Luna I update will be released on September 30, 2025. However, the release timings for the new banners and events may vary slightly for some regions. Below is a detailed release schedule and countdown for all servers.Asia serverThe second half banners and events for the Luna I version will be released on September 30, 2025, at 6 PM (UTC +8) for the Asia server. Here's a countdown to keep track of the time left until the release of the second half:Also read: Time until Genshin Impact Luna I anniversary rewardsEurope serverPlayers on the Europe server will have to wait for a few more hours before they can pull for new characters or weapons. The second half update for Genshin Impact on the Europe server will go live on September 30, 2025, at 6:00 PM (UTC+1). Below is a countdown showcasing the time remaining for the release of the second half banners and events of Luna I update:Also read: Genshin Impact Luna I second half bannersAmerica serverBased on previous trends, the second half banners and events will arrive last on the America server on September 30, 2025, at 6:00 PM (UTC-5). Here's how time is left for the release of the new banners for the America server:Also read: Genshin Impact's creator reveals new cozy cosmic life sim gameplay for Petit PlanetGenshin Impact Luna I second half: Banners and event scheduleBanner detailsHoYoverse has officially revealed the details of all 4-star and 5-star characters and weapons, which will be featured during the Phase 2 banners. A brand-new 5-star Electro character, Flins, will have his first banner during the second half of the Luna I update. A new 4-star character, Aino, will also be featured during the Phase 2 banners. Furthermore, the 5-star Hydro off-field DPS Yelan will also have her banner during this phase.The signature weapons for both 5-star characters will be featured on the weapon banner, Epitome Invocation, during the second half update.Character bannerFlins (5-star Electro Polearm)Yelan (5-star Hydro Bow)Aino (4-star Hydro Claymore)Sucrose (4-star Anemo Catalyst)Dori (4-star Electro Claymore)Weapon bannerBloodsoaked Ruins (5-star Polearm, Flins' signature weapon)Aqua Simulacra (5-star Bow, Yelan's signature weapon)Lion's Roar (4-star Sword)Favonius Greatsword (4-star Claymore)Favonius Lance (4-star Polearm)Favonius Codex (4-star Catalyst)Sacrificial Bow (4-star Bow)Events scheduleThe second half of the Luna I version features various events through which players can obtain Primogems and Hero's Wit, among other rewards. Furthermore, the Imaginarium Theater endgame mode will receive a new gameplay mode on October 1, 2025.Here are all the events scheduled to be released during the second half of Luna I version:Silvery Flux - Daily Login (October 1 to October 21)Lightgleaner's Journey (October 10 to October 21)Overflowing Favor (October 6 to October 13)Also read: Genshin Impact: Hidden chests in Hiisi Island