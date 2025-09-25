Genshin Impact Luna I second half banners: Characters and weapons revealed

The first half of Genshin Impact Luna I is almost at at end, which means that the second half – featuring new characters, weapons, and events – will soon be here. HoYoverse has now officially revealed all the characters and weapons that will be featured on the Genshin Impact Luna I second half banners. While the two 5-star banners (Flins and Yelan) had already been announced during the Genshin Impact Luna I livestream, details about the 4-star units on these banners – and their accompanying weapon banners – are also available now.This article provides information regarding all the new characters and weapons that players will be able to pull for during the second half of Genshin Impact Luna I.Genshin Impact Luna I second half banner charactersThe second half of Genshin Impact Luna I will go live on September 30, 2025, at 6 PM (server time), and these banners will be available till October 21, 2025, 2:59 PM (server time). The following 5-star and 4-star characters will be featured on these banners:Flins (5-star Electro)Yelan (5-star Hydro)Aino (4-star Hydro)Sucrose (4-star Anemo)Dori (4-star Electro)Flins is a new 5-star character hailing from Nod-Krai who will be added to the playable character roster in the second half of Genshin Impact Luna I. He is an Electro DPS unit, and is capable of dishing out massive amounts of Lunar-Charged damage. 5-star Hydro unit Yelan is an excellent addition to teams with Flins (in a Sub-DPS/Support role). She is a good Hydro applicator overall, and can easily fit into a variety of team compositions.While Aino is a free 4-star unit that can be claimed by simply playing the Nod-Krai Archon Quest, her Constellations are quite viable – especially her C6, which boosts the entire team's Lunar-Charged, Electro-Charged, Lunar-Bloom, and Bloom reactions. Sucrose is another 4-star unit that can be used in teams with Flins, owing to her Elemental Mastery buff. 4-star Electro character Dori does not have much pull value, except for her off-field Electro application.Genshin Impact Luna I second half weapon bannerWeapons featured on the Genshin Impact Luna I second half banner have high pull value (Image via HoYoverse)The following weapons will be featured in the weapon banner for the second half of Genshin Impact Luna I:Bloodsoaked Ruins (5-star Polearm; Flins' signature weapon)Aqua Simulacra (5-star Bow; Yelan's signature weapon)Lion's Roar (4-star Sword)Favonius Greatsword (4-star Claymore)Favonius Lance (4-star Polearm)Favonius Codex (4-star Catalyst)Sacrificial Bow (4-star Bow)Bloodsoaked Ruins is Flins's signature weapon (and also his best-in-slot weapon), which buffs his Lunar-Charged DMG output. Similarly, Aqua Simulacra is also Yelan's best-in-slot weapon, and significantly improves her personal damage-dealing capabilities. The 4-star Favonius weapons featured on this banner are excellent options for units that need a lot of Energy Recharge to quickly regenerate their Elemental Bursts.Also read: Genshin Impact Starsand Shoal robot puzzle location and chest guideFollow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.