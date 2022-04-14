Genshin Impact Floral Courtyard Day 4 guide: Get 40 Primogems quickly

Genshin Impact has finally released its fourth Floral Courtyard challenge. The mini-game in the Hues of the Violet Garden event requires travelers to assist Fushizome and make courtyards with the help of flowers, floral scenes, and bases.

The first three challenges in the event have been quite basic, but the fourth challenge that was unlocked today might be confusing for some. It is based on planting flowers from several nations and letting them grow together.

Here's a quick guide to completing the Floral Courtyard challenge and getting 40 Primogems.

How to make the fourth Floral Courtyard in Genshin Impact

The theme for the fourth courtyard is 'The branches, carved like rainbows, are dyed in myriad colors.'

The full hint provided by Fushizome reads:

Flowers shipped from different countries bloom harmoniously in the same floral courtyard - that is the ultimate pursuit of a florist: to compose a symphony of various flowers' beauty like an artist does with colorful paints.

Travelers must use the following items to make the desired courtyard:

Base - Flourishing Boom

Floral Scene - Flowing Melodies and Rainbow Branches

Main Flower (Front-Left) - Short Ring of Hearts

Main Flower (Front-Center) - Short Silhouette of the Wind's Reverie

Main Flower (Front-Right) - Short Ring of Hearts

Main Flower (Back-Left) - Medium Mirror of the Sun

Main Flower (Back-Center) - Tall Mirror of the Sun

Main Flower (Front-Right) - Medium Plume of Wishes

It is worth noting that even if players aren't able to make the courtyard within a minute, the game itself drops clues to complete the challenge. Alongside the 40 Primogems, the rewards also include 30,000 Mora and a Serenitea Pot furnishing.

How to get the fourth Floral Courtyard challenge in Genshin Impact

Before attempting to complete the aforementioned challenge, players will have to complete the Legends of the Kasen event quests. Thereafter, they will have to complete the first three Floral Courtyard challenges.

For each challenge, travelers have to visit Fushizome. To talk to the event-exclusive NPC about the new courtyard, they can use the in-game clock and adjust it to be between 8:00 and 12:00 PM. Also, while selecting the pot, they have to choose the new pot and not the one which is already decorated. Editing an existing courtyard won't help in completing the challenge.

By completing all four Floral Courtyard challenges, Genshin Impact players can get 160 Primogems. Interestingly, it is just one of the mini-games among Clash of Lone Blades and Theater Mechanicus. Every mini-game has three to four challenges that award 30-40 Primogems each.

