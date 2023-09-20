Genshin Impact Fontaine banners schedule: Upcoming playable character release versions as per reliable leakers

Genshin Impact community has recently received tons of leaks sharing details about upcoming character banners. With 4.1 banners officially announced, many have already shifted their focus to these leaks, in the hope of saving enough Primogems to obtain their desired units. Based on the latest leaks, the Fontaine patch will last until version 4.8, before releasing the Natlan region.

The reliable sources have also disclosed banner release details for many highly anticipated units, such as Furina, Navia, Arlecchino, and many more. In this article, we will cover all character banner leaks from Genshin Impact's version 4.1 to 4.8 update.

Note: The information provided should be taken with a grain of salt, as they are early leaks and are subject to change.

Genshin Impact leaks disclose upcoming characters in version 4.2 to 4.8

Some major 5-stars covered in recent leaks. (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact has received various leaks from different reliable sources regarding Fontaine's upcoming playable units. Here are some of the major characters covered in recent leaks:

Arlecchino

Clorinde

Cloud Retainer

Furina

Navia

Sigewinne

Below is a brief about all the upcoming playable characters in future Fontaine patches.

Version 4.2 banners

Stepleaker, a reliable source, has claimed that officials are expected to release the following characters in Genshin Impact 4.2:

Furina (5-star)

Charlotte (4-star)

As the Hydro Archon, Furina is a Hydro Sword unit, while Charlotte will be the first 4-star Cryo character to use Catalyst weapons.

Expected release date: November 8/29, 2023

Version 4.3 banners

Stepleaker and another source, himo_sino, have also disclosed that version 4.3 banners will feature the following:

Navia (5-star)

Chevreuse (4-star)

Many have already fallen for Navia in the recent Archon Quest. The Geo Claymore user will be accompanied by Chevreuse. She is a mysterious 4-star Pryo Polearm unit, as nothing much is known about her lore.

Expected release date: December 8/29, 2023

Version 4.4

FurinaaLover has shared Keika's recent leaks for Genshin Impact 4.4 banners. Here is a quick overview:

Cloud Retainer debut in 4.4

New 4-star Male unit in 4.4

Many previous leaks have already claimed the debut of Cloud Retainer, one of the Adeptus from Liyue Harbor, but the recent leaks share more concrete information about her debut. At the moment, nothing much is known about abilities. Version 4.4 is also expected to release a new 4-star male unit, which can be the Lion Dance Boy that was mentioned in the previous leak flood.

Expected Release Date: January 31/ February 21, 2024

Version 4.5

Similar to the previous versions, FurinaaLover has also shared information for Genshin Impact 4.5 banner characters. Here is a quick overview:

Clorinde (5-star)

Sigewinee (4-star)

While the former has been confirmed Electro Sword unit, the latter is speculated to be a Hydro Bow unit.

Expected Release Date: March 13/ April 3, 2024

Version 4.6+

Reliable leakers such as Uncle A and SH have claimed the following about version 4.6 banners and beyond:

Arlecchino will debut in 4.6

Unknown 5-star debut in 4.7

No New 5-stars in 4.8

If these are true, the highly anticipated Fatui Harbinger will debut in Genshin Impact 4.6 banners. The unknown 5-star could be Chiori, but currently, there is no evidence to support this speculation. Lastly, sources claim that version 4.8 will be the last Fontaine patch before Natlan's release and will only feature 5-star reruns.