Genshin Impact Fungus Mechanicus: Best team and control guide for Day 1

Fungus Mechanicus has recently begun in Genshin Impact 3.5, and some players might wish to know the best team and tips for Day 1 of this event. After you complete the quest titled "Old Friends, New Game," you should unlock two stages to complete. They are: Ordered Trial and Flame of Samadhi. The former is a basic tutorial that is extremely easy to clear, so readers likely won't be here for that stage.

Instead, this guide will focus on Flame of Samadhi. The objectives and rewards for doing so are:

Defeat all Mechanici: 50 Primogems + 3x Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew

50 Primogems + 3x Iron Talisman of the Forest Dew No more than 2 Lil' Fungi retreated: 20,000 Mora + 4x Hero's Wit

20,000 Mora + 4x Hero's Wit Complete Challenge within 240s: 20,000 Mora + 4x Mystic Enhancement Ore

Let's look over some tips on how to get all the rewards.

How to get all rewards from Day 1 of Fungus Mechanicus in Genshin Impact

Flame of Samadhi is the second stage you can do in the Fungus Mechanicus (Image via HoYoverse)

The following Fungi are available in Flame of Samadhi in Genshin Impact 3.5:

Bongo-Head

Duelblaze

Twirly-Whirly

Blitzara

Rocksteady

It's best to use a team of Bongo-Head, Twirly-Whirly, Blitzara, and Rocksteady. Your enemies at this stage are:

Flame of Pancha

Cleansing Flame

Wicked Waves

Your Fungi will automatically attack the Mechanici whenever they're around. However, you can click on a Fungus and then click on an enemy to target certain foes.

Controls and tips for Fungus Mechanicus

This is a screen of what you should see at the start of Frame of Samadhi (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a simple list of controls for Genshin Impact players to keep in mind:

Clicking on or pressing the buttons next to a Fungus icon selects them.

You can use its skill when it's glowing.

These abilities will automatically recharge over time.

Collecting Plauditory Protections also helps regain a Fungus's use of a skill.

You can click anywhere to move the currently active Fungus to that destination.

Anybody who has completed Ordered Trial should already have a vague understanding of how the controls work. It's now time to cover some relevant tips for this Genshin Impact event.

It's easy to get all the rewards on your first try (Image via HoYoverse)

Some Genshin Impact players want tips, so here is some advice for completing Fungus Mechanicus's Flame of Samadhi:

Make all your Fungi focus on one enemy: You will take less damage in the long run, and you can prioritize dangerous foes first.

You will take less damage in the long run, and you can prioritize dangerous foes first. Attack the Flame of Pancha whenever it's around: This is the most dangerous Mechanici, so it's naturally your first priority to get rid of.

This is the most dangerous Mechanici, so it's naturally your first priority to get rid of. Use Bongo-Head's heals when an ally gets low: One of the rewards is tied to your Fungi not fainting too often. Hence, healing is the best way to prevent that.

One of the rewards is tied to your Fungi not fainting too often. Hence, healing is the best way to prevent that. Rocksteady's shields are great before you see an enemy target an area: Shields are instrumental in preventing you from taking damage in the first place.

Shields are instrumental in preventing you from taking damage in the first place. Click your Fungi away if they're about to get hit: In case you can't use your shields or heal, simply click on the Fungus and click somewhere away from the enemy.

The time limit is pretty lax, meaning that any player can reasonably clear it as long as they understand the basics of Fungus Mechanicus.

Rewards

Claim the rewards from the Fungus Mechanicus event screen (Image via HoYoverse)

Make sure to collect all three rewards and wait for the next part of Fungus Mechanicus to be released in Genshin Impact. You can see when they'll arrive under each stage's name next to "Unlocks in."

Poll : 0 votes