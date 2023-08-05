Genshin Impact Furina Voice actors, their past works, and notable roles

Genshin Impact recently premiered the 4.0 Special Program, releasing new details about the upcoming content and characters. The livestream also dropped a new trailer for version 4.0 trailer featuring Furina and many other characters. Players are incredibly excited about the Hydro Archon and have already started saving Primogems for her.

Hydro Archon Focalor is expected to be a 5-star Hydro character upon release. Official videos and in-game dialogs have confirmed her having a distinct personality that differs from other Archons. In this article, we will cover all the voice actors behind Furina in Genshin Impact.

Who are the voice actors for Furina in Genshin Impact?

As the Hydro Archon, Focalor is expected to become a playable character and debut in Genshin Impact banners shortly. Leaks suggest that she will be featured in version 4.2 banners. There is nothing much known about her kit or abilities from leaks. HoYoverse officials, on the other hand, have already revealed the voice actors of Furina in all dubs. Here is a quick overview:

Chinese: Qian Chen

Qian Chen English: Amber Lee Connors

Amber Lee Connors Japanese: Minase Inori

Minase Inori Korean: Kim Ha-Yeong

Genshin Impact's official videos or Twitter posts have confirmed all the voice actors. Below are briefs about all the voice actors and their past and notable works.

Qian Chen- The Chinese voice of Furina

Qian Chen: Chinese voice (Image via HoYoverse)

Qian Chen is a well-known name in the Chinese community among avid watchers of TV series and anime. Here are some of her notable works apart from Furina in Genshin Impact:

Master of Alchemy: Lin Miaohan

Lin Miaohan Love Between Fairy and Devil: Zhongzi Hua

Zhongzi Hua No Doubt in Us: Jieyu Tao

Jieyu Tao The Daily Life of the Immortal King: Sun Rong

Amber Lee Connors- The English voice of Furina

Amber Lee Connors: English VA (Image via HoYoverse)

Amber Lee Connors is an American VA from Cleveland, Ohio, who has been voice-acting since 2007. Amber's versatile and extensive range has enabled her to work in various media forms, from video games and animation to commercials, radio ads, and more. However, her true passion and specialty were character voices, particularly for video games.

Apart from voice acting for Furina in Genshin Impact, here are some of her notable works:

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Shino Madarame

Shino Madarame Kakegurui Twin: Sachiko Juraku

Sachiko Juraku Attack on Titan: Pieck Finger

Pieck Finger Jujutsu Kaisen: Mei Mei

Mei Mei Keijo!!!!!!!!: Nozomi Kaminashi

Inori Minase- The Japanese voice of Furina

Inori Minase- Japanese VA (Image via HoYoverse)

Debuting in 2010, Inori Minase has never looked back after being well-known for voicing many popular characters in anime and video games. Apart from Genshin Impact, she has experience voicing characters in other gacha games such as Goddess of Victory: Nikke, Punishing: Gray Raven, Arknights, and many more.

Here are some of her notable works:

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Hestia

Hestia School-Live!: Yuki Takeya

Yuki Takeya Re: Zero - Starting Life in Another World: Rem

Rem Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Shoko Makinohara

Kim Ha-Yeong- The Korean voice of Furina

Kim Ha-Yeong: Korean VA (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, we have the Korean VA for Furina from the Nation of Justice, who has been actively part of the industry since 2010. She has been part of major notable projects such as Black Clover (Noel Silver), Sailor Moon (Sailor Venus), and many more.