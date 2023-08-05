Genshin Impact Furina Voice actors, their past works, and notable roles

Genshin Impact recently premiered the 4.0 Special Program, releasing new details about the upcoming content and characters. The livestream also dropped a new trailer for version 4.0 trailer featuring Furina and many other characters. Players are incredibly excited about the Hydro Archon and have already started saving Primogems for her.
Hydro Archon Focalor is expected to be a 5-star Hydro character upon release. Official videos and in-game dialogs have confirmed her having a distinct personality that differs from other Archons. In this article, we will cover all the voice actors behind Furina in Genshin Impact.
Who are the voice actors for Furina in Genshin Impact?
As the Hydro Archon, Focalor is expected to become a playable character and debut in Genshin Impact banners shortly. Leaks suggest that she will be featured in version 4.2 banners. There is nothing much known about her kit or abilities from leaks. HoYoverse officials, on the other hand, have already revealed the voice actors of Furina in all dubs. Here is a quick overview:
- Chinese: Qian Chen
- English: Amber Lee Connors
- Japanese: Minase Inori
- Korean: Kim Ha-Yeong
Genshin Impact's official videos or Twitter posts have confirmed all the voice actors. Below are briefs about all the voice actors and their past and notable works.
Qian Chen- The Chinese voice of Furina
Qian Chen is a well-known name in the Chinese community among avid watchers of TV series and anime. Here are some of her notable works apart from Furina in Genshin Impact:
- Master of Alchemy: Lin Miaohan
- Love Between Fairy and Devil: Zhongzi Hua
- No Doubt in Us: Jieyu Tao
- The Daily Life of the Immortal King: Sun Rong
Amber Lee Connors- The English voice of Furina
Amber Lee Connors is an American VA from Cleveland, Ohio, who has been voice-acting since 2007. Amber's versatile and extensive range has enabled her to work in various media forms, from video games and animation to commercials, radio ads, and more. However, her true passion and specialty were character voices, particularly for video games.
Apart from voice acting for Furina in Genshin Impact, here are some of her notable works:
- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Shino Madarame
- Kakegurui Twin: Sachiko Juraku
- Attack on Titan: Pieck Finger
- Jujutsu Kaisen: Mei Mei
- Keijo!!!!!!!!: Nozomi Kaminashi
Inori Minase- The Japanese voice of Furina
Debuting in 2010, Inori Minase has never looked back after being well-known for voicing many popular characters in anime and video games. Apart from Genshin Impact, she has experience voicing characters in other gacha games such as Goddess of Victory: Nikke, Punishing: Gray Raven, Arknights, and many more.
Here are some of her notable works:
- Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Hestia
- School-Live!: Yuki Takeya
- Re: Zero - Starting Life in Another World: Rem
- Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai: Shoko Makinohara
Kim Ha-Yeong- The Korean voice of Furina
Lastly, we have the Korean VA for Furina from the Nation of Justice, who has been actively part of the industry since 2010. She has been part of major notable projects such as Black Clover (Noel Silver), Sailor Moon (Sailor Venus), and many more.