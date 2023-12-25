Genshin Impact Gaming leaks show nerfs and changes to his kit

Genshin Impact's upcoming 4.4 update will introduce Gaming as a new playable 4-star character. Belonging to the Pyro element, he wields a Claymore as his weapon of choice. Currently, he is being tested in the 4.4 Beta, and it appears his kit is undergoing some changes. PTL and Hakush.in have revealed that the developers have nerfed certain aspects of his gameplay.

The updated information has suggested Gaming's abilities, passive talents, and Constellations have been updated in version 2 of Genshin Impact's 4.4 beta testing. The scaling of various effects has been nerfed alongside a name change for Gaming's Lion-like summoning.

This article covers all the new nerfs that have affected the upcoming character, Gaming.

Note: The information provided in this article is comprised of leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.4 changes: Gaming's constellation and other nerfs

Genshin Impact's 4.4 update will celebrate the Lantern Rite festival and see the release of two new playable characters, Xianyun and Gaming. While the update is scheduled for a release on January 31, 2024, it is yet to be determined whether Gaming will be featured in the first or second half of the update.

Details from version 4.4 Beta have revealed that he has undergone several changes recently, with most being a downscaling of his kit. Let's take a look at all the nerfs to Gaming.

Changes to Gaming's Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst

Gaming's Elemental Skill in Genshin Impact allows him to perform a special type of Plunge attack that deals Pyro damage. Furthermore, after performing the attack, it appears he will lose some of his HP.

In version 2 of Beta testing, a new condition also seems to have been added to Gaming's Elemental Skill that will prevent any other elemental infusion from affecting the Pyro infusion of his Plunge attack.

Regarding Gaming's Elemental Burst, it essentially remains the same with the following three changes:

The name of his Lion-like summoning seems to have been changed to "Suanni Man Chai."

When Gaming now enters the Wushou stance during his Burst, he may also apply Pyro to himself.

Only one Suanni Man Chai can exist if there are multiple Gaming's present.

Nerfs to Gaming's passive talents

As informed by Hakush.in, two of Gaming's passive talents have been changed in the 4.4 Beta. His A1 talent, which is expected to be called "Dance of Amity," helped him recover 10% of his HP after casting his Elemental Skill. However, it appears to have been reduced to 6% now.

Moreover, his A2 passive talent, which is expected to be called "Air of Prosperity," will provide Gaming with a 20% DMG buff on his special Plunge attack when his HP is above 50%. Previously, this ability provided him with a 20% Pyro DMG Bonus instead.

Nerfs to Gaming's Constellation

Most of Gaming's Constellations in Genshin Impact's 4.4 Beta have remained as they were, with the exception of his C1. As per his leaked kit, unlocking his C1 allowed him to recover 25% of HP when Suanni Man Chai returned to Gaming during his Elemental Burst. This has now been nerfed to 15%, which may reduce his self-healing potential.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.