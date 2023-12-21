Genshin Impact Garlic Baguette recipe location and how to get it

Genshin Impact has released a ton of new recipes in Fontaine. One of them is called Garlic Baguette, and there are two ways to obtain this food. You can either buy it from a shop in the Court of Fontaine, or you can learn its recipe and cook it yourself. That said, it can be a challenging task if you don't know how to start or where to buy the recipe book.

It is worth highlighting that consuming Garlic Baguette also provides a party-wide ATK boost. Here's everything that you need to know about this 2-star dish from Fontaine.

How to get the Garlic Baguette recipe in Genshin Impact

As mentioned, there are two ways to get Garlic Baguette in Genshin Impact. One is to learn the recipe and make it yourself, while the other is to purchase the dish at a restaurant.

Louis' snack shop location in the Court of Fontaine (Image via HoYoverse)

To obtain its recipe, you can visit Louis' snack shop in the Court of Fontaine. Unfortunately, his shop is not marked on the map so it is easy to miss him. It is located slightly south of Café Lucerne on the same street.

The recipe costs only 2500 Mora (Image via HoYoverse)

Talk to Louis and select the first option to check out the menu. You can buy the recipe for Garlic Baguette for 2500 Mora only. On a related note, you can purchase a few more recipes from Louis, such as Pate de Fruit, Fish and Chips, and Fontainian Onion Soup.

At any rate, once you have purchased the Garlic Baguette recipe, open your inventory and use the item to learn how to cook the dish. To prepare one portion of the food, you only need four Flour and two Butter.

Depending on the quality of this 2-star dish, all party members will get the following amount of ATK boosts upon consumption:

Suspicious: 66 ATK for 300 seconds.

Normal: 81 ATK for 300 seconds.

Delicious: 95 ATK for 300 seconds.

Needless to say, in Co-Op Mode, the buff will only apply to your character.

How to purchase the Garlic Baguette dish in Genshin Impact

You can buy the dish from Sanguinetti (Image via HoYoverse)

Open the Genshin Impact map, head over to Hotel Debord in the Court of Fontaine, and talk to Sanguinetti. You can purchase two portions of Garlic Baguette for 1850 Mora each. The shop refreshes daily, so you can come to him every day to get more portions.