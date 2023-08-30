Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine recipes: How to get them, total count, and location guide

There are 19 Fontaine recipes to claim in Genshin Impact 4.0. That's plenty of food to make, especially since new dishes could always be introduced in future version updates. Until then, let's focus solely on what's available with Fontaine's debut. Most are available to purchase for Mora, but a few are only obtainable via quests and even mail.

On a related note, there is technically more food introduced in 4.0 than the aforementioned 19. However, those don't count as recipes and are instead the signature dishes of Lyney, Lynette, and Freminet. Let's focus on the non-character-related food that you can make in the next section of this guide.

How to get all 19 Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine recipes

Some of the new Fontaine food (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a quick list highlighting all 19 Fontaine recipes introduced in Genshin Impact 4.0 and how you can get them:

Conch Madeleine: Buy it from Café Lucerne.

Buy it from Café Lucerne. Cream of Mushroom Soup: Buy it from Hotel Debord.

Buy it from Hotel Debord. Duck Confit: Buy it from Hotel Debord.

Buy it from Hotel Debord. Fish and Chips: Buy it from Louis's Snack Shop.

Buy it from Louis's Snack Shop. Fontaine Aspic: Buy it from Hotel Debord.

Buy it from Hotel Debord. Fontanian Foie Gras: Buy it from Hotel Debord.

Buy it from Hotel Debord. Fontanian Onion Soup: Buy it from Louis's Snack Shop.

Buy it from Louis's Snack Shop. Fruity Duet: Automatically delivered by mail on August 17, 2023.

Automatically delivered by mail on August 17, 2023. Fruity Smoothie: Automatically delivered by mail on August 17, 2023.

Automatically delivered by mail on August 17, 2023. Fruity Trio: Reach Fontaine Reputation Level 4.

Reach Fontaine Reputation Level 4. Garlic Baguette: Buy it from Louis's Snack Shop.

Buy it from Louis's Snack Shop. Ile flottanta: Buy it from Café Lucerne.

Buy it from Café Lucerne. Lasagna: Buy it from Hotel Debord.

Buy it from Hotel Debord. Pate de Fruit: Buy it from Louis's Snack Shop.

Buy it from Louis's Snack Shop. Poisson Seafood Soup: Buy it from Hotel Debord.

Buy it from Hotel Debord. Poissonchant Pie: Complete Poissonous Cuisine.

Complete Poissonous Cuisine. Steak Tartare: Reach Fontaine Reputation Level 1.

Reach Fontaine Reputation Level 1. Tasses Ragout: Complete Upon a Flowery Field of Grass.

Complete Upon a Flowery Field of Grass. Vessie Chicken: Reach Fontaine Reputation Level 6.

Now that you know all 19 Fontaine recipes, it's time to figure out where and how you can unlock them in Genshin Impact 4.0.

Mail

These are the easiest ones to unlock (Image via HoYoverse)

The easiest Fontaine recipes to unlock are Fruity Duet and Fruity Smoothie. All you needed to do to get them delivered to your account via mail was log in to the game at any time on August 17, 2023.

You only have 30 days to claim the mail, although that shouldn't be hard since there is a Claim All button.

Hotel Debord (Duck Confit, Cream of Mushroom Soup, and more)

This NPC is inside Hotel Debord (Image via HoYoverse)

Sanguinetti is an NPC located inside Hotel Debord on the southwestern side of the Court of Fontaine. It is vital to mention that you can teleport to this location and then enter the building. Afterward, go straight until you see Sanguinetti. He has the following recipes on sale:

Duck Confit: 1,250 Mora

1,250 Mora Cream of Mushroom Soup: 2,500 Mora

2,500 Mora Fontaine Aspic: 2,500 Mora

2,500 Mora Fontanian Foie Gras: 5,000 Mora

5,000 Mora Lasagna: 5,000 Mora

5,000 Mora Poisson Seafood Soup: 5,000 Mora

Getting everything here should only take about a minute.

Louis' Snack Shop (Garlic Baguette, Fontanian Onion Soup, and more)

His store is not normally marked on the map (Image via HoYoverse)

The next spot to visit in Genshin Impact 4.0 is an unmarked location. Louis' Snack Shop is east of Hotel Debord. Look for an NPC named Louis, who sells the following Fontaine recipes:

Garlic Baguette: 2,500 Mora

2,500 Mora Fontanian Onion Soup: 2,500 Mora

2,500 Mora Fish and Chips: 5,000 Mora

5,000 Mora Pate de Fruit: 5,000 Mora

You're now more than halfway done with unlocking the Genshin Impact 4.0 dishes.

Café Lucerne (Ile flottante and Conch Madeleine)

The final vendor to visit (Image via HoYoverse)

Just talk to Arouet at Café Lucerne to see the final Fontaine recipes you can buy. This location is already marked on the map on the west side of the Court of Fontaine. Here is what Café Lucerne offers:

Ile flottante: 2,500 Mora

2,500 Mora Conch Madeleine: 5,000 Mora

The rest of the Genshin Impact 4.0 dishes won't involve Mora.

Recipes tied to quests (Tasses Ragout and Poissonchant Pie)

To make Tasses Ragout, you must complete Upon a Flowery Field of Grass. The quest involves talking to Earnshaw and bringing back Hero, Prince, and Princess home. It's a short World Quest, so it shouldn't take much time to complete.

Poissonchant Pie's recipe is unlocked in Genshin Impact 4.0 onward by completing a Hidden Exploration Objective known as Poissonous Cuisine (some people also call it Serene's Birthday). You must have already beaten:

Book of Esoteric Revelations

Echoes of the Ancient World

Strange Stone Chronicle (Part 3)

This Hidden Exploration Objective involves giving a Bird Egg to Canotila, Bacon to Verenata, and some Flour to Puca.

Fontaine Reputation Level rewards

The final three Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine recipes require you to reach certain Fontaine Reputation Levels:

Steak Tartare: Reach Fontaine Reputation Level 1.

Reach Fontaine Reputation Level 1. Fruity Trio: Reach Fontaine Reputation Level 4.

Reach Fontaine Reputation Level 4. Vessie Chicken: Reach Fontaine Reputation Level 6.

You can unlock this system by completing Chapter IV - Act II of the Fontaine Archon Quest storyline. Doing quests in this region is a great way to raise your Reputation Level.

