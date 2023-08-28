Genshin Impact: Upon a Flowery Field of Grass quest guide and location

Genshin Impact's new region, Fontaine, introduced several new World Quests. One such World Quest in version 4.0 is Upon a Flowery Field of Grass, which can be initiated by interacting with an NPC called Earnshaw. Completing this quest will reward you with Primogems, Reputation Rank EXP, and more.

Earnshaw can be found near the Teleport Wapoint located northwest of the Court of Fontaine. The World Quest will begin once you engage in a dialogue with the NPC, and he will ask you to find and bring back the Hero, Prince, and Princess.

This article guide will guide you on finding Earnshaw and completing the World Quest Upon Flowery Field of Grass in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact: How and where to start Upon a Flowery Field of Grass quest

Earnshaw location northwest of the Court of Fontaine (Image via Sportskeeda)

To begin the World Quest Upon a Flowery Field of Grass, you must interact with Earnshaw near the Teleport Waypoint northwest of the Court of Fontaine. He can be found outside a settlement with a flower field beside it.

Once you engage with Earnshaw, he will ask you to bring Hero, Prince, and Princess home, actually his dogs that ran away.

How to bring Hero, Prince, and Princess home in Genshin Impact

Hero, Prince, and Princess locations (Image via Sportskeeda)

You can find the three dogs at the locations on the map above. Hero can be found in the western direction of Earnshaw, while Prince and Princess can be found in the middle of the flower field on the eastern side.

Hero's location (Image via YouTube/KyoStinV)

To find Hero, you must travel up the hill in the western direction. Once you see him, he will refuse to move because of the Suspicious fowl around him. You will have to pick them up and accompany him back while protecting him from Dendro and Anemo slimes.

Prince and Princess location (Image via YouTube/KyoStinV)

Prince and Princess are in the middle of the flower field on the eastern side of Earnshaw's location. However, the objective here is not only to retrieve them, but you will also have to avoid stepping on the lavender flowers. The trick here is to find a high spot nearby and use your Wind Glider to reach your target safely.

Once you retrieve Prince and Princess, talk to Earnshaw again to complete this Genshin Impact World Quest. Refer to the visual guide below if you have trouble finding the three dogs.

Rewards for completing Upon a Flowery Field of Grass in Genshin Impact

Completing the World Quest will reward you with multiple in-game items and Primogems. The complete list of rewards is as follows:

30 Primogems

2 Hero's Wit

Recipe: Tasses Ragout

15,000 Mora

20 Fontaine Reputation EXP

200 Adventure EXP

Stay tuned for more Genshin Impact guides and updates.