Genshin Impact to get much requested map feature for tracking boss enemies

Genshin Impact 5.5 is all set to release shortly, and players are excited for all the new content — details for which will be announced in the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream. Meanwhile, the developers have released a new "Developer's Discussion" post, wherein future QoL updates and features have been showcased.

One such that will soon be available in Genshin Impact is the much-requested boss tracking feature. Read on to find out more details regarding this new QoL update that will be added to the game from Version 5.5.

Boss location tracking feature is coming to Genshin Impact

Locations of new bosses can now be directly tracked (Image via HoYoverse)

As announced by the developers, Genshin Impact will get six new QoL features soon, and one of them is the ability to track boss' locations on the map. This is a feature that had been highly requested by the playerbase for a long time. Farming bosses for character leveling-up and weapon upgrades is an integral part of Genshin Impact, and new bosses are continuously added to the game.

Up until now, no separate feature for automatically tracking the locations of new bosses existed — you could only do that once you had manually located and unlocked the enemy yourself.

Starting from Genshin Impact 5.5, players will be able to directly track the locations of boss enemies on the map, even if the surrounding area has not been explored before. Once the new version goes live, you can track a new boss' location directly using the Adventurer's Handbook or the map.

The "Track and Guide" feature will mark a path to the boss (Image via HoYoverse)

To do so, simply click on the boss' icon on the map (or in the Adventurer's Handbook), and choose the "Track and Guide" option. Once done, a path marking the route to it will be created for you.

In case the boss enemy is located near a Teleport Waypoint that you have not yet unlocked, the path to unlocking the waypoint will also be outlined for you. You can follow the path and first unlock the Teleport Waypoint before moving further onwards and finally reaching the location.

This new feature will be extremely helpful for many players who often find themselves unable to reach a boss, especially if their location is deep underground, or at the end of a maze of tunnels. Keep in mind that this feature will only be available for certain bosses in Genshin Impact 5.5, with the feature being added for more of them in future updates.

