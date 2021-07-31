Genshin Impact guide to unlock ‘Empty Boat of a Thousand Gates’ underwater domain in Inazuma

Unlocking the Empty Boat of a Thousand Gates Domain in Inazuma is quite the long journey for most players in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact players need to complete part of "Sacrificial Offering" to acquire the Memento Lens, which is required to access the underwater Teleport Waypoint shown in this article.

"Sacrificial Offering" requires the player to do "A Strange Story in Konda" beforehand. Other than that and having access to Inazuma, there are no restrictions to finding the Empty Boat of a Thousand Gates Domain in Inazuma.

The main difficulty most Genshin Impact players will have when looking for the Empty Boat of a Thousand Gates Domain is that it's not entirely clear what they should do.

It's shown in the water in Inazuma, but Genshin Impact players will find it after traversing through the underwater caverns.

Genshin Impact guide: Unlocking the Empty Boat of a Thousand Gates underwater Domain in Inazuma

From the underwater Teleport Waypoint, head down and down the hall (Image via Sportskeeda)

Note: This article continues off from when the player first accesses the underwater Teleport Waypoint in Inazuma. If Genshin Impact players wish to figure out how to get there in Inazuma, then they are strongly recommended to read this guide right now before proceeding further with this article.

The Empty Boat of a Thousand Gates underwater Domain

From the Teleport Waypoint, go further down to this location (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once the players go down from under Teleport Waypoint in Inazuma and go past the ship's wreckage, they should find themselves here. They can glide straight ahead to the next location. Alternatively, they can jump down and then climb up the vines.

Ignore the boss and climb the vines to move on to the next area (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players don't actually have to beat the Perpetual Mechanical Array to advance to the next step. Simply ignore the boss and climb the vines shown in the red circle shown above.

From there, just head up the stairs until they see a strange tile sticking up to their left. It should be next to a cube with some red seals surrounding it, as shown below.

Tile puzzles

The player has to complete this puzzle (Image via Sportskeeda)

The goal of this puzzle is quite simple. The starting location is seen above, and the point of this puzzle is to make all tiles light up. This is an easy puzzle, as the player can complete it in several ways.

An example of how to solve this puzzle (Image via Sportskeeda)

Just follow the arrows starting where the blue "1" is, and Genshin Impact players should finish the puzzle easily. It should be noted that there are a few variations of this solution. After completing it, interact with the cube and move on to the next puzzle.

This is the next puzzle (Image via Sportskeeda)

After doing the previous puzzle, players are free to collect some treasure before doing another puzzle. This is the final puzzle in Genshin Impact before unlocking the Empty Boat of a Thousand Gates Domain.

Another solution in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda)

Upon completing this puzzle, collect the treasure and activate the cube that is now unlocked. This will play a short cut-scene, and then players should be able to see the Empty Boat of a Thousand Gates Domain before them.

The Empty Boat of a Thousand Gates Domain in Inazuma

Just interact with it to be done with this whole ordeal (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are no more puzzles for this Domain. Once players interact with it, they will unlock the Empty Boat of a Thousand Gates Domain in Inazuma permanently in Genshin Impact.

From then on, Genshin Impact players can teleport to the Empty Boat of a Thousand Gates Domain in Inazuma whenever they wish.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul