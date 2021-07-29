Genshin Impact guide to using the Memento Lens and unlocking the underwater Teleport Waypoint

The Memento Lens gadget is crucial for discovering the underwater Teleport Waypoint in Genshin Impact.

Players can only get the Memento Lens gadget if they progress through the Sacrificial Offering quest. This World Quest becomes available after completing the previous quest, A Strange Story in Konda. Sacrificial Offering is only the second of five quests for the Sacred Sakura Cleansing questline, so Genshin Impact players don't have to play too much to get the Memento Lens.

Plenty of Genshin impact players don't know how to access this Teleport Waypoint. When approaching it from above ground, it's nowhere to be seen. That's simply because this Teleport Waypoint is underwater. It seems a bit convoluted to find it, and that's where a guide like this can help.

Genshin Impact guide: Memento lens and how to unlock the underwater Teleport Waypoint

The starting location for Sacrificial Offering

To start Sacrificial Offering, players need to go to the location shown above (after completing A Strange Story in Konda). Once there, Paimon will talk, letting the player know that they're in the correct spot.

The Sacrificial Offering quest (up to getting the Memento Lens)

Go to this spot

After a brief conversation with Paimon, the player will be instructed to investigate the abandoned shrine.

The first shadow

Talk to the Mysterious Shadow location near the Electroculus shown above. They will vanish afterward, and the player has to do it several more times throughout the quest.

The second shadow's location

As before, talking to this Mysterious Shadow will make the NPC vanish.

Repeat the process here

Talk to this Mysterious Shadow to make the NPC disappear yet again.

Talk to the Mysterious Shadow here

Another location to visit. Just talk to the Mysterious Shadow here to move on.

This Mysterious Shadow on top of the roof

Genshin Impact players need to climb this roof to talk to the Mysterious Shadow here.

Talk to the Mysterious Shadow again

Talk to the Mysterious Shadow in the location shown above.

Now, all Mysterious Shadows should be gone, leaving behind three chests and a strange glow

Collect the loot left behind from the three treasure chests shown above. Then, interact with the strange, yellow glowing item to get some more lore. Genshin Impact players will need to head to the Grand Narukami Shrine to acquire the Memento Lens.

Note: Memento Lens is needed to unlock the Teleport Waypoint.

Talk to the shrine maiden here

Genshin Impact players should receive the Memento Lens after talking to Inagi Hotomi, as shown above. It's a four-star gadget and needs to be equipped to be used for the rest of the quest (and for finding the underwater Teleport Waypoint).

Finding the underwater Teleport Waypoint

Head to the giant well in Araumi

There are some puzzles around Araumi that the player may wish to do here. The puzzles are detailed here for their convenience.

The cube puzzle near this area can be solved in the following order:

Top Left Top Middle Top Middle Top Left

Aside from that, head to the location shown above. Make sure to have the Memento Lens equipped. The Teleport Waypoint is a good way away from here.

Use the gadget button to use the Memento Lens

Use the Memento Lens on all of the kitsune statues in this well. Afterward, interact with the cube indents on the wall. It should say "Start." This is the only time Genshin Impact players need Memento Lens.

The player should fall if done correctly

Now that the players are down here, they should head west where more rotating cubes lie.

Go down to this area and solve the Rotating Cubes puzzle

The order for this rotating cube puzzle is:

Hit the bottom left Hit the bottom left Hit the top right Hit the top right

Then head down, make a left along the longer, watery corridor.

Do this straightforward puzzle

Hit the middle block twice. That's it. The water should be drained here.

Head straight from this view

Go down the stairs, and make a sharp right. Go through the door shown in the picture above. There should be a circular door to the right. Enter and go down the hall to find the coveted Teleport Waypoint in Genshin Impact.

Start it to open the door

Open this door and head down the hallway. There are some Ruin Sentinels around here, but most Genshin Impact players should be able to dispatch them easily. The Teleport Waypoint is down the hall.

The Teleport Waypoint in Genshin Impact

As most Genshin Impact players can see, they don't need to finish the Sacrificial Offering quest to unlock the underwater Teleport Waypoint.

That's it. Genshin Impact players should now have access to the Teleport Waypoint that's seemingly underwater, partially thanks to Memento Lens.

