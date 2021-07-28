Top 5 locations to find Ruin Sentinels in Genshin Impact

Ruin Sentinels are a brand new enemy type found in Inazuma, best known for their Chaos Gear, Chaos Axis, and Chaos Oculus drops in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact players need these new Chaos drops to ascend Inazuma's new weapons. So far, it includes the Amenoma Kageuchi, Katsuragiriki Nagamasa, Kitain Cross Spear, and the Mistsplitter Reforged. More weapons may require these drops in the future.

Defeating these new foes shouldn't be a problem for most Genshin Impact players. That said, they need to find the Ruin Sentinels first before they can claim the new loot they drop. As a result, some Genshin Impact players are turning to guides to help find the locations for the Ruin Sentinels.

Five great farming locations for Ruin Sentinels in Genshin Impact

#5 - Tatarasuna

The first location is a strange one (Image via Sportskeeda)

This is a strange farming location, given that the Ruin Sentinels here respawn strangely. Genshin Impact players just need to climb up the wall (near the Elecroculus) and drop down to force the Ruin Sentinels to respawn here.

There are still two Ruin Sentinels here. It's close to a Teleport Waypoint, especially since one can glide from there to here.

#4 - Center of Narukami

One good farming location (Image via Sportskeeda)

More specifically, this location is south of the Momiji-Dyed Court Domain. Alternatively, Genshin Impact players can find it by going to the Teleport Waypoint southwest of it and glide downward.

This location is visited during Orobashi's Legacy quest, and uses Electrograna to drain the water. In this area, Genshin impact players will fight three Ruin Sentinels.

#3 - Fort Mumei

This is where Genshin Impact players can find four of them (Image via Sportskeeda)

In Fort Mumei, there are four Ruin Sentinels that Genshin Impact players can destroy for their loot. Sadly, the closest teleport to this location is northeast of the mainland near Tatarasuna. Hence, it's quite the way away from being farmed immediately.

These Ruin Sentinels are located out in the open here, so Genshin Impact players cannot miss them. Given how small and flat the island is, they should notice these enemies right away.

Players are advised to complete Orobashi's Legacy to reduce the unnecessary thunderstorms in the area.

#2 - Araumi (Underground)

This farming location is underground (Image via Sportskeeda)

It looks like these Ruin Sentinels are hovering by the coast. However, looks can be deceiving, as players won't immediately spot these Ruin Sentinels if they go to this location.

Instead, Genshin Impact players need the Memento Lens and also need to progress in the Sacred Sakura Cleansing Ritual to reach the underground area in Araumi. Once players go to this location, they should notice a large group of Ruin Sentinels in this area.

It's also conveniently close to the next entry on this list, which makes farming them even better.

#1 - Araumi (Above Ground)

This is where Genshin Impact players can find them (Image via Sportskeeda)

Four Ruin Sentinels roam Araumi above the ground around the location with the red circle. They're not dangerous individually, but they can hurt players when they're all grouped up.

Fortunately, the terrain here often blocks them from grouping up, meaning that Genshin Impact players can easily fight two of them and then go around the corner to attack the remaining two.

These Ruin Sentinels travel in a group (Image via Sportskeeda)

The picture above showcases a common spot for players to find them. The main reason this is number one on this list is because of how much it spawns here and how easy it is to access.

Genshin Impact players must start on this island in Inazuma, so they can access this area before some of the previously mentioned ones.

