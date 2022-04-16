Genshin Impact: How to activate The Missing Miner quest in The Chasm

The Missing Miner is a short quest that Genshin Impact players might wish to do in The Chasm for some easy Primogems. It's not the most intuitive quest to start, hence the need for a guide like this one. Completing The Missing Miner will award players with:

30 Primogems

30,000 Mora

3 Hero's Wits

250 Adventure EXP

The player will get the "Not for Long-Term Consumption" achievement to start The Missing Miner. This quest should only take Genshin Impact fans a few minutes, with the most challenging part being where they can start it.

Genshin Impact guide: The Missing Miner quest in The Chasm

This is where Genshin Impact players can begin The Missing Miner (Image via WoW Quests)

Go to the Underground Waterway and climb into a tree to access the above location. There will be something on a table that a player can interact with known as "Work Handbook." After reading it, they will get a brief cutscene involving mushroom meat.

Uncle He will show up out of nowhere, and there will be some more dialog. After that's done, the player should obtain the achievement known as "Not for Long-Term Consumption." As far as the quest goes, one will have a general yellow circle to investigate.

Simply collect the Starshrooms in this location to spawn some Floating Fungi. Uncle He will continue to ramble about some mushroom meat. Once they are all defeated, a cutscene will play where Uncle He beats them "in a whoosh" (Paimon's words).

Some dialogue with Uncle He will play once more (Image via miHoYo)

After some more weird dialog happens, Paimon will finally convince Uncle He to return to camp to meet Jinwu. Simply teleport back to The Glowing Narrows and head slightly southwest to reach the next quest destination. Approaching Jinwu will start another brief cutscene where Uncle He talks about the mushroom meeting once again.

Khedive will eventually arrive and will be confused about Uncle He's state. He will diagnose Uncle He and say that he can recover just fine with some rest. After some more dialog happens, the Traveler will finally be done with this bizarre quest in Genshin Impact.

They should now receive the 30 Primogems and other minor rewards. The Missing Miner isn't required for any other quest right now, but it's still something some players would want to complete just for the decent rewards in The Chasm.

This whole quest should've taken approximately five minutes to complete in a casual setting.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul