Every Genshin Impact player, who has tried to obtain the Nameless Treasure, must have stumbled across a quest in Lingju pass.

The quest "And this treasure goes to" rewards players with one of the three Nameless Treasures in the game.

Completing this quest can be difficult for some players as the instructions for finding the luxurious chest are easy to miss during cutscenes. However, it can be completed in a much easier way by following the instructions correctly.

Genshin Impact: How to complete the "And this treasure goes to" quest and obtain a "Nameless Treasure"

The "And this treasure goes to" quest is a World Quest in Genshin Impact. The quest does not restrict the use of Co-op mode, allowing players to abandon or continue their progress at any time.

The quest rewards players with a luxurious chest for successfully saving an NPC from treasure hoarders. Eventually, the NPC gives away the location of a hidden chest containing the Nameless Treasure.

Steps to complete the "And this treasure goes to" quest in Genshin Impact.

Players must head to the marked location at Lingju pass in Liyue to find this quest.

"And the treasure goes to" quest location (Image via Eckogen)

Upon reaching the marked location, players can spot an NPC named "Alrani" in a cage, surrounded by treasure hoarders. A common chest can also be spotted in proximity.

Advertisement

The common chest contains the key of the cage (Image via Eckogen)

Players have to defeat the treasure hoarders in the vicinity and open the common chest to obtain a key.

Using the obtained key, players can set the NPC free. In exchange, Alrani will reveal the location of the buried treasure in Lingju Pass.

Unlock the cage and set the NPC free to obtain the hidden treasure location (Image via Eckogen)

Players need to listen to the hints from Alrani carefully to grasp an idea of where the hidden treasure lies.

Once the cutscene ends, players have to look for the giant golden tree that the NPC mentioned.

Location of the Golden Tree and the Nameless treasure

Now, players can navigate towards the giant Golden Tree in Lingju pass to find the treasure buried underneath.

Advertisement

Location of the luxurious chest containing the Nameless treasure (Image via Eckogen)

Also read: Genshin Impact upcoming banners schedule: Expected release date for Venti and Childe's banners.

There is a Fatui camp near the giant golden tree, guarded by three of Fatui's agents. Players are advised to carry a strong party to defeat the Fatui agents. Once the camp is cleared, players can safely mine the buried chest underneath the golden tree to retrieve the treasure in Genshin Impact.

The quest also grants 40 Primogems, 10000 Mora, and two Hero's Wits for completing the tasks. To retrieve the two other Nameless Treasures at Qingxu Pool and Dunyu Ruins, players can follow the guide by clicking here.

Also read: Genshin Impact Venti quiz: Get 40 Primogems from the Facebook event.