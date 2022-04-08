Genshin Impact: How to get the lumenspar locked behind the gate?

Lumenspar is a new item introduced in Genshin Impact with The Chasm in version 2.6. Players can look for them in The Chasm: Underground Mines region and upgrade the Lumenstone Adjuvant device.

Lumenspar is undoubtedly an important item as travelers will get rewards upon upgrading their Lumenstone Adjuvant device. Even though the mini-map marks Lumenspar, collecting them is a lot harder than it seems.

One such Lumenspar is located in a den of thieves in The Chasm: Underground Mines. Here's how Genshin Impact players can unlock it.

How to unlock the gate and get the Lumenspar in Genshin Impact

Players might be frustrated to learn that there is no way to open the door from the outside. In reality, it's just a protective barrier and the actual entrance is from above the mines.

First and foremost, travelers have to collect two map fragments.

Map fragment #1

The first map fragment is hidden in a Treasure Hoarder camp located northeast of the Ad-Hoc Main Tunnel. Players can simply use the Teleport Waypoint in the region and head towards the location marked in the image below:

Location of first map fragment to unlock the gate in The Chasm: Underground Mines (Image via Genshin Impact)

Travelers don't even need to defeat any enemies. They can collect the fragment and come back safely.

Map fragment #2

The second map fragment is near the Lumberpick Valley in Liyue. It is recommended to use the Teleport Waypoint in the valley and move east. Again, there is no need to defeat the treasure hoarders.

The exact location has been marked in the image below:

Location of the second map fragment near Lumberpick Valley (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of the entrance to the den of thieves that has Lumenspar

After collecting both fragments, players can open their inventory and read them. The map reveals that they have to burn something to access the treasure.

Hence, to collect the treasure, players can use the Teleport Waypoint in Tiangong Gorge and climb until they reach the location marked in the image below:

Location of the entrance of the gate in The Chasm: Underground Mines (Image via HoYoverse)

Players will find another Treasure Hoarder camp in Glaze Peak. Surprisingly, there's an underground passage behind the supplies. Without defeating the enemies, travelers can hit enter and they'll reach the room with the Lumenspar. There will also be an Exquisite and Precious chest.

It is worth noting that accessing this room only requires players to unlock The Chasm. There are no prerequisite World Quests associated with this hidden puzzle.

