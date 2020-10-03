Genshin Impact is a free to play role-playing game from miHoYo currently available on PC, PS4, Android and iOS platforms. It is essentially a gacha-based mobile game, also available on PC and PS4.

The game uses microtransactions(also the gacha-system) to unlock new playable characters and high tier weapons. Today we are going to talk about how you can try some of the exotic playable characters in Genshin Impact for free.

How to try Venti, Barbara, Fischl and other characters for free in Genshin Impact

Image Credit: Lunacle

Genshin Impact offers 24 playable characters and two different regions as of now. The various playable characters have a rarity attached to them. At current, we have 4-star characters that include some of the free playable characters like Amber, Kaeya, Lisa and a few others.

On the other hand, we have 5-star exotic characters that can be unlocked using the gacha-system or "Wish" in Genshin Impact. Only a few playable characters in the game are available for trial.

To try out other playable characters you have to use "wishes". However, the game also offers a "Test Run" system which enables you to try some of the exotic and rare characters without paying a single coin.

For now, players can try Venti(a timed 5-star character), Barbara and Fischl, for free. Just follow the steps mentioned below.

1.) Open Genshin Impact and hold your alt key. Use the cursor to click-open the compass-like icon located at the top right corner of the game screen.

Image Credit: miHoYo

2.) There are three options available in the prompted menu: Fate Foretold, Seize the Day and Test Run. Select Test Run tab.

Image Credit: miHoYo

3.) There you can find Venti, Barbara and Fischl. Choose any of the characters you want to try out and click on the "Try" button.

Image Credit: miHoYo

4.) The test run will give you maxed out characters in an instant dungeon where you can check the combat abilities along with different elemental burst combos. Trying out the characters also reward you with primogems and a few other in-game rewards.

Image Credit: miHoYo

When you click on try, you will get a temporary team with different characters. It enables you to try out not only Venti, Fischl and Barbara but also a few other characters that are only available via the gacha roll.

