Genshin Impact Hydro Archon leaks reveal more about abilities and Elemental Burst

Genshin Impact players get excited as new leaks reveal more about Hydro Archon and her abilities. Rumored to debut in version 4.2 banners, many eagerly await to learn anything about the character and her abilities. These leaks have provided insights about the Elemental Burst of the Hydro Archon, creating a buzz among the community. Here is a quick overview:

Create's a field that will drain HP

Provides massive party buffs

Provides increased resistance to interruption

Can also kill own party members

However, it's important to note that these leaks have been flagged as questionable by the r/Genshin_Impact_Leaks Reddit page and should be taken with a grain of salt. Here is everything players need to know about Hydro Archon's burst from the latest Genshin Impact leaks.

Genshin Impact: Early leaks reveal Hydro Archon's Elemental Burst

Recent sources have released early leaks about Fontaine's Hydro Archon, Focalors in Genshin Impact. Remember, these are very early leaks and have been flagged as questionable by credible sources. While Fontaine version 4.0 is rumored to launch in August 2023, the Hydro Archon might not appear until the version 4.2 update in November 2023.

Based on the translation of the latest leaks from Chinese forums, Focalor's Elemental Burst will create a field where she can freely manipulate gravity inside that space. All party members inside will be inflicted with an HP drain, providing them with massive buffs and increasing resistance to interruption.

On the downside, the burst does not have a safety net and puts some sort of debuff. This implies that if nothing is done, players can lose their character to Focalor's burst.

The Genshin Impact leakers emphasize that Zhongli and Kuki Shinobu will not have great compatibility with Hydro Archon's kit and must be avoided when building her teams. However, her HP drain Elemental Burst perfectly complements Baizhu's kit. On the second page, Chinese leakers talk about how Hydro Archon kit mechanics revolve around gravity.

Although leakers use the term corrosion, it is still unclear what type of effect is granted to all characters in the field. Furthermore, the leaks don't mention how Hydro Archon's burst affects the enemies inside the zone. The community is also wondering if she will have any healing abilities to compensate for the HP drain or will this new mechanic add more playstyle and variation to Genshin Impact teams.

