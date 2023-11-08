Genshin Impact Hydro Tulpa location and how to defeat it

Genshin Impact 4.2 has arrived worldwide in the official servers, granting players access to a new location, multiple banners, and an addition to the Archon Quest. However, players will also find one of the most significant monsters that got added with this patch, going by the name of Hydro Tulpa. Anyone looking to ascend the Hydro Archon will need to visit this boss quite often.

This article aims to guide you to the exact location of Hydro Tulpa and how to trounce it. The boss is located within the 4.0 region amid the vast underwater domain. Look for a large underwater cave entrance in the Chemin de L'Espoir, and follow the path until you come across a Hydro barrier.

Hydro Tulpa boss location in Genshin Impact 4.2

In Genshin Impact 4.2, the Hydro Tulpa boss has been added to one of the 4.0 regions of Fontaine, specifically near Chemin de L'Espoir. To start your journey, spawn on either of the two waypoints in the area, as marked below.

Two teleport waypoints in the Chemin de L'Espoir (Image via Genshin Impact)

From there, head towards the sizeable underwater cave entrance, as shown in the image below. If you have trouble finding the entrance, open the map and head towards the letter "Ch" of Chemin de L'Espoir.

Cave entrance to the Hydro Tulpa boss (Image via Genshin Impact)

Upon entering the cave, follow the straight path and pass through the Hydro barrier. Unlock the teleport waypoint, and make your way near the water splashes to trigger the fight.

The Hydro barrier to the Hydro Tulpa arena (Image via HoYoverse)

The following section will guide you through the boss fight and its mechanics.

How to defeat the Hydro Tulpa boss in Genshin Impact

Beating Hydro Tulpa is reasonably straightforward, as it has no heavy mechanics. The boss can be damaged anytime during the fights, with the additional precaution being its little versions that spawn in intervals.

Start the fight by walking on the water splash in the middle of the arena, and start damaging the boss with either Electro, Pyro, or Cryo. Hydro Tulpa also has a chain of attacks, alongside Ranged spears from a distance and melee punches in close quarters.

Hydro Tulpa in-game guide (Image via Genshin Impact)

The only thing to note in this fight is the tiny Tulpi, which spawns occasionally to attack the players. If these tiny Tulpi are left unattended, the boss will swim towards them and further absorb their power to become enhanced. The "enhanced" version of the boss deals significantly increased damage and is more aggressive.

ESmall Hydro Tulpa (Image via HoYoverse)

Hence, whenever you see a small Hydro Tulpa in the arena, as shown in the image above, prioritize killing it with elemental reactions. Swirl will quickly take care of it, while Pyro damage will take some time but will get the job done.