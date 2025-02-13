Genshin Impact Iansan gameplay, animations, and Gacha splash art leaked

Iansan is one of the characters speculated to be released in the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.5 update. Previous leaks had suggested that she might possibly be a 4-Star character, and her recently surfaced kit details also hint at the same. Additionally, these leaks hint at her gameplay, animations, and even her Gacha splash art.

Read on to find out more information regarding the recent leaks about Iansan's possible gameplay in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact Iansan gameplay and animations, as per leaks

Well-known leaker Dimbreath has shared leaks that disclose Iansan's animations and gameplay style ahead of her release. These leaks have been sourced from the currently ongoing Genshin Impact 5.5 Closed Beta Test, making them highly credible. From these leaks, we can see Iansan's supposed idle animations, as well as her Normal Attacks, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst.

Idle animations

Like every other Genshin Impact character, Iansan also has two idle animations. Her first idle animation shows her lifting a barbell and exercising with it. This animation falls in line with her in-game job of being a fitness coach. Meanwhile, in her second idle animation, she takes out and drinks an energy drink.

Normal Attacks and Sprint

Iansan's Normal Attack string is a series of three attacks, wherein she attacks with a spear for the first two attacks and finishes by hitting the opponent with a barbell.

Interestingly, Iansan is the first character having the child model to not be given the childlike sprint animation, with their hands out in the air beside them. Iansan's running and sprinting animations are similar to that of any other tall character model in Genshin Impact, making this a first for the game.

Elemental Skill

After using her Elemental Skill, Iansan dashes forward and deals Electro DMG to enemies. Using a Normal Attack after the dash lets her perform a 'Thunderous Dive' where she literally dives in to attack the opponents.

Elemental Burst

Iansan stomps the ground after using her Elemental Burst, which deals with AoE Electro DMG. She also gains high movement speed for a short duration following that.

Genshin Impact Iansan gacha splash art, as per leaks

Dimbreath has also shared Iansan's reported gacha splash art, which clearly displays her Electro element. Her supposed splash art pose is quite similar to the pose used by her in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail video released back in 2020. Iansan's hair is flying in the wind behind her, and she has a confident smile on her face, which showcases her assertive personality very well.

