Genshin Impact In Truth's Steps guide for all 3 parts: Correct answers list

Genshin Impact's Akademiya Extravaganza event has successfully concluded, and all six mini-games are finally available. One of these games is called In Truth's Steps, which tests the Traveler's ability to uncover the truth behind all the stories narrated by an NPC named Bahar, who is representing Haravatat Darshan. This mystery-solving event is divided into three different parts and narratives.

Players can earn up to 90 Primogems and other in-game rewards by completing all the challenges in In Truth's Steps. This Genshin Impact guide will showcase all the questions and their answers from all three parts of this mini-event.

Genshin Impact guide to completing all three Parts of the In Truth's Steps mini-game

Part I

Part I Story (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first story is about a Forest Ranger named Asti and his partner, Beydim, who were surveying the Avidya Forest during a rainstorm. In this challenge, you have to figure out the latter's identity and why they got wet at the end of the narrative.

Here is a list of all three questions and answers for Part I of In Truth's Steps:

1) How did Beydim leave the mire and pass the message on?

By being a good flyer.

2) Beydim was a...?

Dusk Bird.

3) Why was Beydim wet all over?

Beydim did not bring any waterproof gear.

The full truth of the story is that Beydim is a messenger Dusk Bird that is used by a Forest Ranger named Asti, and while patrolling Avidya Forest, they spot some monsters. The latter then sends the former to another Rangers team that was also in the forest to warn them about the danger, and as a result, Beydim got all wet as it flew through the storm without waterproof gear.

Part II

Part II story (Image via Genshin Impact)

In the second part of In Truth's Steps, Bahar will tell you a new story about a student named Bahera and his unnamed mentor in Akademiya. The former went on a trip and accidentally brought an item that belongs to his master. Bahera sends the item back but still gets scolded, and you have to figure out what that item is and where it is now.

Here is a list of all the questions and answers for Part II of In Truth's Steps:

1) Why was his mentor angry?

Because he could not obtain the letter.

2) Who was it who last came in contact with the letter?

The Darshan staff member who was in charge of passing on the letter.

3) Where was the letter?

The mentor's office.

4) What was within the letter?

The keys to the office.

The full truth is that Bahera went on a trip and mistakenly brought his mentor's office keys with him. While the former sent the keys back to Akademiya, the Darshan staff member who is in charge of the mail dropped it off at the letter slot of the mentor's office. Thus, the mentor didn't get the keys since both the letter and keys are now inside the locked office.

Part III

Read the story and start analyzing (Image via Genshin Impact)

The story in the final part of the In Truth's Steps mini-game is related to the Wisdom Gala, which was recently held in Sumeru. Akademiya rewarded all the participants with a leave permit for a 3-day vacation, but there is one permit still left inside the box even though everyone received their permits, and you must find out why.

Here is a list of all the questions and answers for the Part III challenge:

1) And the current status of the leave permits is...

All the leave permits are with those who should have them.

2) Did everyone take a leave permit?

Everyone took a leave permit.

3) Why was one leave permit slip left in the box?

The person who took that slip took the box too.

The full truth is that the leave permits were indeed given to everyone who participated in the Wisdom Gala, but the last person who got the permit also took the box containing the permit with them. As a result, everyone received a permit, but the box still had one left.

Genshin Impact In Truth's Steps rewards

Primogems and other rewards (Image via Genshin Impact)

Obtain the following rewards by completing all the In Truth's Steps challenges in Genshin Impact:

Primogems x90

Gala Excitement x300

Hero's Wit x9

Guide to Praxis x4

Guide to Ingenuity x4

Guide to Admonition x4

Agnidus Agate Fragment x3

Varunada Lazurite Fragment x3

Nagudas Emerald Fragment x3

This concludes the Genshin Impact guide to completing all the challenges in the mystery-solving mini-game.

